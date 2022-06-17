Chiefs Announce Official 2022 Training Camp Schedule

The Chiefs are back in St. Joseph for another year, with open practices beginning near the end of July.

The Kansas City Chiefs just wrapped up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory offseason minicamp, and the team is already looking ahead to gearing up for the preseason and another possible playoff run.

On Friday, the Chiefs announced their official 2022 training camp schedule.

Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) signals to fans after catching a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are back in St. Joseph, MO, at Missouri Western State University for their 2022 camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care. Per the club, all of their practices are taking place on the Mosaic Training Fields from beginning to end. Festivities begin on Wednesday, July 27 with a team session that's open to season ticket members only. Kansas City's final practice of training camp is on Wednesday, August 18, which is being recognized as Military Appreciation Day at MWSU.

For fans in attendance, autograph sessions will be making their triumphant return after a couple of years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs will hold team-wide sessions on July 29, July 30 and August 7. Parking for training camp — outside of season ticket member-exclusive days — will be $5 on the MWSU campus. The Chiefs add that "weather and field conditions are evaluated daily," and fans in attendance can be notified of changes via the club's social media accounts if any subsequent changes are put into effect.

Here's a rundown of the Chiefs' training camp practice schedule. All times are CST. For more details on position-specific groupings and/or special notes, visit the Chiefs' official training camp site:

July 27-30: 9:15 a.m. practice

July 31: No practice

August 1-5: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 6: No practice

August 7-9: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 10: No practice

August 11: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 12: No practice

August 13: Chiefs preseason game No. 1 (12:00 p.m.), no practice

August 14: No practice

August 15-17: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 18: 8:15 a.m. practice