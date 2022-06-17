Skip to main content

Chiefs Announce Official 2022 Training Camp Schedule

The Chiefs are back in St. Joseph for another year, with open practices beginning near the end of July.

The Kansas City Chiefs just wrapped up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory offseason minicamp, and the team is already looking ahead to gearing up for the preseason and another possible playoff run. 

On Friday, the Chiefs announced their official 2022 training camp schedule.

Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) signals to fans after catching a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are back in St. Joseph, MO, at Missouri Western State University for their 2022 camp, presented by Mosaic Life Care. Per the club, all of their practices are taking place on the Mosaic Training Fields from beginning to end. Festivities begin on Wednesday, July 27 with a team session that's open to season ticket members only. Kansas City's final practice of training camp is on Wednesday, August 18, which is being recognized as Military Appreciation Day at MWSU.

For fans in attendance, autograph sessions will be making their triumphant return after a couple of years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs will hold team-wide sessions on July 29, July 30 and August 7. Parking for training camp — outside of season ticket member-exclusive days — will be $5 on the MWSU campus. The Chiefs add that "weather and field conditions are evaluated daily," and fans in attendance can be notified of changes via the club's social media accounts if any subsequent changes are put into effect.

Here's a rundown of the Chiefs' training camp practice schedule. All times are CST. For more details on position-specific groupings and/or special notes, visit the Chiefs' official training camp site:

July 27-30: 9:15 a.m. practice

July 31: No practice

August 1-5: 9:15 a.m. practice

Scroll to Continue

Read More

August 6: No practice

August 7-9: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 10: No practice

August 11: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 12: No practice

August 13: Chiefs preseason game No. 1 (12:00 p.m.), no practice

August 14: No practice

August 15-17: 9:15 a.m. practice

August 18: 8:15 a.m. practice

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Reid, Mahomes Share Thoughts on Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Talks

By Jordan Foote2 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Truth About the Impact of Chris Jones

By Zack EisenJun 16, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Keys to Chiefs’ Defense Avoiding Early-Season Struggles Again

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Jun 15, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) on field against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Determined Juan Thornhill Expecting ‘All-Pro’ Season in 2022

By Jordan FooteJun 15, 2022
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) smiles on the bench during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Jerick McKinnon Returns to Chiefs, Reshapes RB Room

By Joshua BriscoJun 13, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (left) and outside linebacker Nick Bolton (right) break up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs’ ‘Productive’ Young LB Duo Is Ready for Takeoff in 2022

By Jordan FooteJun 12, 2022
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) on the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Different Josh Gordon Showed Up to Chiefs OTAs

By Jordan FooteJun 11, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Can Creed Humphrey Make the Leap to Stardom in Year Two?

By Mark Van SickleJun 11, 2022