Report: 'There's a Lot of Confidence' Patrick Mahomes Will Be Ready for AFC Championship Game

There is reportedly "a lot of confidence" that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be ready to play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game against the Cleveland Browns when he was tackled awkwardly and appeared to be suffering from concussion-like symptoms on the field.

The Chiefs were able to defeat the Browns with some late-game heroics from veteran backup quarterback Chad Henne, but as the Chiefs turn their attention to the Buffalo Bills, who they will host in the AFC Championship Game, one question now stands above all others: will Patrick Mahomes be ready to play?

An early report from Jay Glazer of FOX provides a reason for optimism.

"Right now, he's in the concussion protocol," Glazer said on FOX on Sunday night. "You see him having a hard time getting up [and] walking there, that's more so because they're saying it was almost like he got choked out, which I know a thing or two about. Not so much a concussion, but he still has to go through the concussion protocol. He was trying to get himself back in this game though, so there's a lot of confidence that he'll be able to go next week."

This is universally good news for Mahomes and the Chiefs. If Mahomes did not suffer a concussion or any other serious head or neck injuries, all signs certainly seem to point to a quick return, well in time for the Chiefs' third consecutive AFC Championship Game.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spared specifics but also presented an optimistic tone on Mahomes' immediate future.

"He's actually going pretty well," Reid said. "I just talked to him and he's doing good. We'll see how he is tomorrow but right now he's doing good."

Read More: Confidence Key in Chiefs' DIvisional-Round Victory Over Browns