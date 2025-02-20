Report: Chiefs Are Expected to Inquire About DK Metcalf
There is a belief around the NFL that the Chiefs could be making calls to check the temperature with Seattle regarding a potential trade for Seahawk WR DK Metcalf. The Chiefs have four draft picks within the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft and Metcalf is on the last year of a three-year, 72 million dollar extension.
However the move, even if both sides agree to terms ,appears to be impossible. If Metcalf does become a Chief, he would need to sign an immediate extension. Metcalf's current cap hit is around 31 million, an amount that would nosedive Kansas City's remaining cap space deep into the red.
The Chiefs need those extra years to move around his money, even if Patrick Mahomes restructures his deal. The Chiefs would have to backload Metcalf's new deal until they can get Jawaan Taylor's contract off the books.
The Seahawks may not be willing to trade Metcalf in general as they are expected to lose Tyler Lockett this offseason. Plus the team has a new offensive coordinator, their third in three seasons so it may be a priority for head coach Mike Macdonald to give QB Geno Smith consistency with his pass catching core.
Metcalf could also be due for a big year as Jaxson Smith-Njigba broke out last season which means opposing defenses may prioritize stopping him, opening up more downfield opportunities for Metcalf.
The Chiefs would have to give up a fair amount of draft capital to acquire him and considering they're expected to lose Justin Reid, Nick Bolton and Trey Smith to free agency, the team may prioritze re-signing one of them instead of trading for Metcalf.
Plus the Chiefs need a left tackle so Joe Thuney can return to guard. They need to rebuild their entire interior defensive line and portions of the defensive secondary. They could also want a top running back prospect as well.
Considering the Seahawks have championship aspirations, it is unlikely they would be willing to trade their star player to the team they have the best chance of facing in the Super Bowl.
Unless the Chiefs trade the 31st overall pick for a haul and then use that haul to grab Metcalf while addressing other needs on their team, acquiring Metcalf is very unlikely.
