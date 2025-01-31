REPORT: Chiefs Could Lose Top DB to Hated AFC West Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the third straight season and for the fifth time in six years, and a big reason for that is their defense.
The Chiefs had previously been known for their explosive offense, but over the past couple of seasons, roles have flipped.
Yes, Patrick Mahomes still makes big plays, but these aren't the same Chiefs from the Tyreek Hill days. This iteration of Kansas City beats its opponents up with a stingy defense, including some lockdown play from its defensive backs.
While cornerback Trent McDuffie gets most of the shine, safety Justin Reid has emerged as a critical piece in the Chiefs' secondary.
Kansas City signed Reid in 2022, and the 27-year-old has since gone on to forge a major role for the Chiefs. But could his time with Andy Reid's club be coming to an end?
Reid is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and given Kansas City's tenuous financial situation, it may not be able to afford to keep the former third-round pick.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has named a couple of potential landing spots for Reid, and one of the two top destinations was the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Jim Harbaugh is very familiar with the Reid family, having recruited Justin’s older brother, Eric, as the head coach at Stanford and drafted him in the first round in 2013 as the 49ers‘ head coach," Cameron wrote. "That connection may also draw Harbaugh to pursue Justin in free agency, a player he saw plenty of in the AFC West this season."
The Chargers could use another top safety alongside of Derwin James, so it would definitely make sense for Los Angeles to pursue him.
The Chiefs have had no shame in allowing some of their top players to go elsewhere in previous years. They traded Hill. They moved cornerback L'Jarius Sneed last offseason. Kansas City's system allows it to almost plug and play, so it would not be surprising if Reid departed in March.
Reid, who spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans, registered 87 tackles and a couple of interceptions in 2024.