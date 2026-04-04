Chiefs Set to Get Close Look at Top Option for No. 9 Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs' shortcomings were on full display for everyone to see in 2025. Those weaknesses culminated in the team finishing third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record, resulting in a playoff-less campaign for the first time since 2014.

With Patrick Mahomes under center, that is an unacceptable performance by the Chiefs, who reached the conference championship game every year since the 30-year-old quarterback took over as the starter in 2018.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One factor that led to Kansas City's abysmal season was the lack of a true pass rush. The Chiefs ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks and were exclusively dependent on disguising blitzes to generate any sort of pressure. However, when those blitzes were recognized and picked up, Kansas City's defense would be torn to shreds, specifically on third down when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dialed up extra rushers from the secondary.

The Chiefs' brass is well-aware of this, and earlier this week, they hosted Texas Tech's pass rusher David Bailey, according to Senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport .

What This Means

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The direction Kansas City goes with the No. 9 pick remains a mystery, and that will continue to be the case until the opening night of the draft. However, the Chiefs taking the time to visit with Bailey indicates that they believe the 6-foot-3, 251-pound edge rusher is a legitimate target who could be available by the time they are on the clock.

At the same time, drafting Bailey could require Kansas City to jump multiple spots. With two first-round picks, general manager Brett Veach has the ability to potentially package the ninth- and 29th-overall picks to make a significant jump up the board, depending on how high the Chiefs trade up.

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Bailey recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles. If Veach and the scouting department think Bailey could be a transformational pass rusher and could develop into an elite disruptor off the edge, then potentially giving up both first-round picks should not be too steep a price to pay.

A lack of a true pass rush exposed Kansas City's secondary, which consisted of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook. Considering that all of those players are no longer on the roster, landing a difference-making edge rusher becomes even more crucial.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ideally, Bailey falls to No. 9, and Kansas City is able to invest the No. 29 pick on another position of need. Trading up does not necessarily require the Chiefs to give up multiple first-round picks, but if they want to make a push inside the top five, they most likely will be forced into that scenario. However, trading up with teams like the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 6 pick, and the Washington Commanders, who own the No. 7 pick, Kansas City should be able to retain its second first-round pick, which was gained by trading McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

Nevertheless, drafting Bailey would provide the Chiefs with arguably the best pass rusher prospect in this year's class, and they could have their version of a Micah Parsons on a feasible contract for years to come.