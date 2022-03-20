The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to a one-year contract, according to his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate reports that it will be a one-year deal in Nnadi's return to KC.

Nnadi was the 75th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and returns after appearing in 64 games and starting 52 over his four regular seasons in Kansas City. Nnadi recorded a career-high three sacks in 2021 after playing through an early-season hip injury. Nnadi also started 11 and appeared in eight playoff games with the Chiefs since 2018, racking up 30 tackles and two QB hits in those games.

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nnadi rejoins defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark after the team restructured Clark's contract to lower Clark's salary cap hit and keep him in Kansas City for another season.

Was this the right move for the Chiefs?

Before free agency began, I gave every Chiefs unrestricted free agent a percentage chance to return to Kansas City. Here's what I expected from Nnadi's market, as the first slightly-surprising free agent to stay in KC:

Another often-overlooked member of the Chiefs' defense, Derrick Nnadi was the only member of the Chiefs' 2018 draft class who made a sizable impact during his rookie contract, and as a run-stopping defensive tackle, he played 40% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 2021. Nnadi recorded three sacks in '21, bringing his career total to four. Nnadi hasn't been a pass-rushing menace, but he certainly makes the Chiefs' defense better. Now entering free agency for the first time, the Chiefs will have to see if another team believes Nnadi could be worth a larger contract than what they'd be willing to offer.

Chance to return: 40%

Without knowing final contract details (but knowing that it is a one-year deal), I assume Nnadi's contract won't be breaking the bank, and having Nnadi in the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line is absolutely a positive for the Chiefs. If Nnadi proves to be on a sizable one-year number, perhaps this move could be questioned, but the length and timing of the deal would imply that it's a nice payday for Nnadi at a solid price for the Chiefs.