Super Bowl LIX is Just a Hiccup for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly picked a wrong time to play arguably the worst game of his career, as the Chiefs were absolutely hammered by the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday night...and it wasn't as close as the score may indicate.
The three-peat quest and a chance of making history? Gone. Tying Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw with four rings and moving one step closer to Tom Brady's seven? That will have to wait until next year.
Mahomes looked out of sorts throughout the entire contest. He had happy feet in the pocket. He missed—badly—with a bunch of throws. There was also such an uncharacteristic disconnect between Mahomes and Travis Kelce that it appeared as if they were playing their first game together.
The three touchdowns that he accumulated? Yeah, those came in garbage time when things were already under wraps.
To be fair, Mahomes' offensive line didn't do him any favors, and the Chiefs' secondary simply could not stop the Eagles' aerial attack (oddly enough, Saquon Barkley was barely even a factor).
Regardless, Mahomes is the quarterback. He is the one chasing the GOAT title. So in the end, the blame will fall mostly on his shoulders.
But you know what? This was only a hiccup for the 29-year-old in his journey to the top.
Mahomes already has three Super Bowl championships under his belt. He has played in five of them. He is allowed a bad performance. It happens.
Many will look at this outing and come to the conclusion that this is why Mahomes cannot truly be mentioned in the pantheon of NFL greats. And when it comes to comparing the two-time MVP to Brady, it's somewhat applicable for now. He has a long way to go to catch Tom Terrific.
But overall? This does not diminish Mahomes' standing as an all-time great.
If we're being honest, the Chiefs as a whole did not look quite right all year. Sure, they won 15 games, but they won most of them by the skin of their teeth. It was blatantly obvious that there were talent issues across the board for Kansas City. And Philadelphia is incredibly good.
Mahomes will be back next season. You can bet on it. The Chiefs will make some adjustments in the coming months. They'll go out and try to get their superstar quarterback a legitimate No. 1 receiver. They'll also try to patch an offensive line that actually sprung leaks all season.
This is far from the end of the line for Mahomes, who isn't all that accustomed to losing. The only Super Bowl he had lost previously had come against Brady in February 2021. Heck, two of his first three playoff losses in general came at the hands of Brady, the ghost he will always be chasing.
You may think that this championship loss is now a major blemish on Mahomes' resume, but if he leads Kansas City to another title next winter, this defeat will fade.
One thing is for sure, though: it will no longer be easy for Mahomes and the Chiefs.
