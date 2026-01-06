1 2026 Free Agent the Chiefs Have to Let Go

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is in quite a pickle. He has to find a way to take a team that just went 6-11 and turn them into legitimate Super Bowl contenders in one offseason. Anything short of that would be a failure. Why? Because this roster should have superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes back healthy next year, still in the midst of his prime.



Any season in which the Chiefs fail to contend with Mahomes at his peak is an abject disaster. So, while the pressure and expectations are daunting, Veach has the luxury of already having an MVP-caliber quarterback on the roster. He just has to find a way to improve just about everything else on the roster to bring KC back to title contention.



Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs shouldn't bring back Marquise Brown



Brett Veach has more than just Patrick Mahomes working in his favor. Due to the Kansas City Chiefs' abysmal finish to the 2025 NFL season, they'll have some great draft capital at their disposal to try to improve this roster, including the ninth-overall pick. KC doesn't have its sixth- or seventh-rounders, but they do have an extra fifth in the arsenal.



With six picks in the first five rounds, the Chiefs should be able to add some impactful young talent on a budget. That last part is critical, considering Kansas City can't expect much help coming by way of free agency. Despite their poor showing in the 2025 NFL season, this was one of the most expensive rosters in the league. ESPN projects that KC will be more than $58 million over the 2026 salary cap.



2026 WR Free Agents:



George Pickens - Tag

Deebo Samuel - Likely Re-Signed

Jauan Jennings -💰💰💰

Alec Pierce - 💰💰💰

Rashid Shaheed

Wan'Dale Robinson

Romeo Doubs

Marquise Brown

Jalen Nailor

Christian Kirk



In terms of free agency for Veach and the Chiefs' brass, they can only think about who they can afford to let walk, rather than who they want to bring in. One player they'll almost certainly have to part ways with is Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Coming into the season, he was viewed as a luxury for this team, a cherry on top of a deep receiving corps featuring Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and rookie Jalen Royals.



He turned out to be a necessity for the Chiefs. Between Rice's suspension and Worthy's injury and disappointing campaign, Brown actually finished as the second-leading receiver for KC, with 587 yards, behind only Travis Kelce.

While he was a nice stabilizing force for this offense in their time of need, Kansas City simply can't afford to bring him back, with so many other pressing needs across the roster. Veach will have to replenish the wide receiver room in the draft or hope that Thornton or Royals can step up next year instead.

