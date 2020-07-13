Travis Kelce Among Group of Investors Bidding on New York Mets

From a weekend of shenanigans on the golf course to a partnership with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a busy few weeks.

Kelce is now joining Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, former NFL running back DeMarco Murray and others alongside A-Rod and J-Lo in the Rodriguez-Lopez bid to purchase the New York Mets, according to a report from ESPN.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN writes that the first bid has been submitted from the Rodriguez-Lopez group, which includes Kelce, and is one of at least two interested buyers:

The group has already submitted its initial bid of $1.7 billion. Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has made a top bid so far of $2 billion, according to a report by the New York Post. Mets COO Jeff Wilpon would prefer to sell to the Rodriguez-Lopez group if its offer is close to the best bid at the end of the auction, according to the Post. "We couldn't be more excited to have such high-quality individuals as part of our group," Lopez and Rodriguez told ESPN.

Kelce made a statement to ESPN, highlighting his excitement about the unique opportunity.

"This is a crazy opportunity. I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I'm very thankful for the success that I've had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn't think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this. "Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off. And they're good human beings. I thank them for letting me be a part of this."

OverTheCap.com projects Kelce's career on-field earnings to eclipse $51 million by the 2021 season, continuing on his current contract, though Kelce seems likely to get a contract extension in the near future.