Travis Kelce Returns, Still is the Center of "Absurd" Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs were facing the possibility of having to move on from tight end Travis Kelce this offseason. The veteran needed time to consider his future and possibly retirement from the National Football League, but he seemed reenergized after a few weeks.
The Chiefs gave Kelce about a month to decide what he would do, but he decided weeks before the deadline. Still, Kelce's return raises questions for the Chiefs financially, as the Chiefs could save a ton of money by cutting Kelce this offseason and moving on.
Matt Okada of NFL.com recently released his list of players who are prime candidates to be cut this season. Although Kelce took time to consider his future, Okada listed Him as a cut candidate, assuming he returned to the team, which he did.
It would be easy to dismiss the possibility of Kelce getting cut, as it does seem unlikely now that he has returned to the team. Still, anything is possible as teams try to save money. In the past, the Chiefs cut a beloved tight end that was still producing for them.
"Yes, this is absurd. Cutting a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest playoff pass-catcher in NFL history? Nonsense. Right?! Well, not necessarily. Assuming Travis Kelce doesn’t retire this spring, the Chiefs could probably restructure his contract to make it work until he does hang up the cleats," Okada said.
"But it’s not impossible that they let him go for a whopping $17.3 million in cap savings, considering the 35-year-old has now posted consecutive seasons with fewer than 1,000 yards and had just eight receiving touchdowns in 2023 and 2024 combined (not counting playoffs, of course). Kelce’s efficiency has plummeted these last two years, and it might be time for Kansas City to move on (if he doesn’t do so himself). Again, this would be crazy, but Kansas City has split with legendary tight ends amidst solid production before (SEE: Gonzalez, Tony)."
Okada is not the first to suggest the Chiefs should cut Kelce, but it seems unlikely, considering they waited for him to announce his return to the team. While anything is possible, the Chiefs cutting Kelce appears unlikely to happen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.