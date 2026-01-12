Chiefs Should Not Force This Position Early in Draft

For the third consecutive season, the Kansas City Chiefs did not have a 1,000-yard receiver.

Now, this season should come with an asterisk, as Rashee Rice would most likely have surpassed that mark if he played all 17 games, but he was suspended for the first six games and missed the last three games with a concussion. In the eight games played, the 25-year-old wideout caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

That position will remain to be filled with ambiguity this offseason, as there were domestic violence allegations against Rice last week, raising questions about his future availability, if proven guilty. In addition, Marquise Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster are impending free agents, while Xavier Worthy has yet to live up to the hype after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Kansas City's wide receiving corps needing reinforcements, how should the Chiefs address the position this offseason?

Do Not Draft a Receiver in the First Two Rounds

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As much as receiver could be viewed as a modest need for Kansas City, general manager Brett Veach needs to prioritize other areas of the team that are desperate for consistent production. The Chiefs currently own six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and cannot afford to make loose decisions.

In addition, Patrick Mahomes' status for Week 1 is in doubt after suffering a torn ACL in the Week 15 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Next season could be a recalibrating campaign for Kansas City, so the organization needs to operate with the long-term future in mind.

Drafting a wide receiver at some point in the draft would be justified, but the Chiefs have to be cautious of spending a premium pick on the position when other areas, such as pass rusher and running back, are more important to address.

Sign an Affordable Veteran Wide Receiver

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It is not the flashiest way to acquire a receiver, but Kansas City will most likely venture into free agency to bolster the receiving corps. Some options include Christian Kirk and Jauan Jennings as both players should come at an affordable price.

Entering this offseason, the Chiefs are $58.1 million over the cap, which puts constraints on Kansas City's flexibility. However, the Chiefs' front office needs to figure out a plan to build a competent roster in 2026 and beyond.

This offseason will go a long way in Kansas City re-establishing itself as a legitimate contender in the AFC.

Chiefs Kingdom, keep that browser right here and score touchdowns in the red zone, not field goals. And don’t forget to register for our FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.