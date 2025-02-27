Middle Rounds of NFL Draft Could be Productive for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' roster needs attention this offseason after their Super Bowl loss highlighted the team's weaknesses. While the Chiefs do not have many weaknesses, the ones they have were recently on full display.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY recently released his seven-round mock draft. He believes a motivated Chiefs front office will use the draft to address their most pressing needs this offseason.
"This draft has one of the best running back classes in years. In a normal year, Sampson would be long gone by now. But the Volunteers standout is still on the board thanks to that depth and could be an asset for the Chiefs' offense," Ostly said.
"Sampson's dynamic open-field movement and long speed make him a good contrast to Isiah Pacheco's hard-nosed running style. Sampson is a solid pass protector in the class but will need to improve as a receiver. In the Chiefs' ecosystem on offense, he could be given the opportunity to do so."
In the fourth round, Ostly believes the Chiefs will address their linebacker position, which will need attention after Nick Bolton's expected departure in free agency. Ostly projects the Chiefs to select LB Danny Stutsman from Oklahoma.
"Bolton is hitting free agency, and if the Chiefs don't opt for another free agent to take his place, Stutsman could be a good option to replace him or fellow starting linebacker Leo Chenal, who is set to hit free agency next season," Ostly said.
"Stutsman is a big prospect at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds and hasn't shown the coverage skills most teams would like in the NFL. But he's a powerful tackler who hits the hole hard against the run in the mold of Bolton.
Ostly thinks the Chiefs will address their offensive line multiple times in the draft. After selecting an offensive lineman in the first round, Ostly projects the Chiefs to select offensive lineman Tyler Cooper from Minnesota.
"The Chiefs wait a while until the second-to-last pick in the NFL draft to make their final selection. Their choice is Cooper, a low-ceiling, high-floor pick from Minnesota. He's a long 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds but lacks the athleticism to see him go earlier than this," Ostly said. "He'll be technically sound in pass protection and offer another piece on the offensive line to develop."
