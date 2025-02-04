WATCH: Chiefs' Chris Jones Breaks Down Super Bowl LIX
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman spoke from New Orleans about Super Bowl LIX. To hear his comments, view above.
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of making history.
With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs would become the first team to three-peat during the Super Bowl era.
Winning Sunday's Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles would put the Chiefs down in the history books forever. It would be the ultimate testament to their dynasty and the legacies of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid.
For Kelce, it could even be one of the final chances he has to grab Super Bowl glory.
"Where will I be in three years? Oh man, I do not know, hopefully still playing football," said Kelce this week.
"I love doing this. I love coming to work every day and I feel like I have a lot of good football left in me but we will see what happens. I know I have been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life and that has always been the goal, knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career, to another profession. I have been doing that in my off-seasons. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."
For the Chiefs to make it happen, they will need to overcome and Eagles' roster that is stacked at almost every single position. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs and Mahomes two years ago, and you can be sure that he is set to recreate his success from the last matchup.
There is also the fact that the Eagles have arguably the best running back in football in Saquon Barkley. Barkley is this year's rushing leader and likely will win Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar first year with the Eagles.
There is also the Eagles defense that is led by elite defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and star defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
How will the Chiefs overcome this week's challenges? We will all find out in New Orleans on Sunday.