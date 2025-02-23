Why the Chiefs Should Consider Controversial WR in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs badly need to put some more weapons around quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as it was painfully obvious all year long that Mahome was short on supporting talent.
The Chiefs do seem to have a budding star in Xavier Worthy, but they need more than that, especially with Rashee Rice's status up in the air and Marquise Brown hitting free agency.
Here is the problem: Kansas City is very short on cap room, so the Chiefs likely won't be able to skim the top of the market for playmakers. They will probably have to settle for sleepers unless they are able to swing a creative trade (which is certainly a possibility).
But how about this for a cheap, intriguing option for Kansas City: Diontae Johnson.
Johnson just endured the worst contract year imaginable, playing for three different teams and wearing out his welcome all three times. And quickly too, I might add.
He amassed a grand total of 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns over 12 regular-season games between the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans and caused locker-room issues everywhere he went.
It it possible that the Chiefs could fix him?
Let's be honest: Johnson is talented. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making a Pro Bowl in 2021 after hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight scores.
Was the 28-year-old frustrating throughout his tenure with the Steelers? Sure, but he managed to post solid numbers and was clearly a dynamic threat.
Who is to say that Johnson can't revitalize his career in Kansas City? It's not like he's ancient, and he's two seasons removed from catching 51 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns in what was at least a respectable 2023 campaign in Pittsburgh.
The Chiefs may not have a ton of options in free agency. Tee Higgins almost certainly isn't coming, and Chris Godwin will likely prove too expensive, as well. Kansas City may be able to nab someone like Keenan Allen or Stefon Diggs, but even that will be difficult given its cap situation.
Johnson could present the Chiefs with a very compelling option next month. If anyone can rejuvenate his career, it's Mahomes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.