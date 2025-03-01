Why Year 13 Would be the Perfect Ending to Travis Kelce's Career
Travis Kelce is finally confirmed to return to the Kansas City Chiefs via the "Pat McAfee Show."
"My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," McAfee read. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!"
After a bitter loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce took some time off to figure out whether he wants to hang up the cleats or return to the team. After almost a month of deliberation, Kelce came to choosing the latter.
Some may think that this 13th season is just going to be another year in the books for the future Hall fo Fame tight end, a way to stat-pad his way into becoming the greatest of his position to ever step on the field. However, there's a deeper meaning to the way this played out that makes it even more sentimental for the veteran, and makes you wonder if fate put two-and-two together.
The number 13 is more than just its "haunted premise." A fan on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out that 13 would also be significant to his pop-icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift. It's well known by Swifties across the country that the number 13 has always held a special place in the singer's heart, as she considers it her lucky number. In an interview with MTV, she clarifyed her connection to the number:
"The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons, it’s really weird.- Taylor Swift
"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."
Of course Kelce wanted to go for his 13th season, not only is he doing this to possibly acquire a 4th ring, but he's doing this for her aswell.
