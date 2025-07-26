Norman-Lott Drinking From Firehose Thanks to Chiefs’ Super Bowl Veterans
Steve Spagnuolo and his defensive coaches grade players in part on what they call MEs. That stands for mental errors, and so far through Omarr Norman-Lott’s first NFL training camp, Nick Bolton said the rookie is passing with flying colors.
“He's an intelligent guy,” Bolton said after Friday’s practice. “He comes in there, he understands where he needs to be in defenses, and, honestly, that's the only thing you can ask for in the first couple of days. It's not physical. A lot is mental.
“It’s a chance to get aligned and not having mental mistakes, just kind of doing what your job is supposed to do. And he's been doing that. I haven't seen many MEs. He's trusting me, listening to the linebackers’ communication, giving us visual keys when he gets it and, yeah, that's all you can ask for at this point. He's been great in that department.”
As far as Creed Humphrey’s department, Norman-Lott said he fully understands why the Chiefs’ All-Pro center is considered the best in the league – and why he’s the highest paid at his position. The rookie’s reward for becoming Kansas City’s second-round selection (63rd overall) in April’s draft is a daily dose of guard Trey Smith and his next-door neighbor, Humphrey.
“Humphrey is a brick wall,” Norman-Lott said. “No, no, I'm not laughing. Seriously.
“I'll tell you this: I think it was yesterday, we had a rep and he was like running an outside-zone play. I was trying to move with him and I was like, ‘Damn,’ like mid-rep, I'm like, ‘Damn, this dude is, he's a brick wall.’ He's solid and he's a great athlete.”
Humphrey and Smith are no laughing matter. Personnel executives, scouts and coaches in a recent ESPN poll ranked them first and fourth, respectively, in the entire league among the best interior offensive linemen. Norman-Lott believes that it can only make him better.
“A lot, because you're talking about, these are some of the best guys in this league,” said Norman-Lott, whose camp roommate is rookie edge rusher Ashton Gillotte. “So, it's helping me take my level to the next step.”
A raw Tennessee Volunteers product who actually opened his college career playing for former Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State, Norman-Lott said he feels like he has to prove himself just as he did his freshman year in college. His specific goals are simple: Polish a second pass-rush move and keep his pad level low against the run. Six-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones is setting an example.
“He's a great leader,” Norman-Lott said. “He's hard on the rookies and he's unforgiving with us, but that's only going to make us grow.”
