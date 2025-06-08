Chiefs’ O-Line in Much Better Shape Than Super Bowl
The common thread between the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl losses is more like a common firehose. Kansas City gave up six Eagles sacks in Super Bowl LIX, a 40-22 loss. Four years earlier, the Chiefs didn’t score a touchdown while allowing three Buccaneers sacks in Super Bowl LV. In both cases, most observers blamed the offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes.
“His Achilles’ heel has been his offensive line,” said insider Jane Slater Thursday on Good Morning Football. “If they could actually get him some help with the offensive line, and he could have more consistency in his wide-receiver corps, I find myself wondering how many more Super Bowls he might have had.”
He didn’t win a Super Bowl in 2024, but the Chiefs have unquestionably committed to fixing that offensive line. They're actually in better shape in that regard than they were four years ago.
First, their interior is much stronger than it was in 2021, the last time they failed to make the Super Bowl. Creed Humphrey was a rookie that season, but now he’s started all 85 games, including postseason. A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, he’s now the highest-paid center in NFL history.
Right guard Trey Smith was also a rookie in 2021. Four years later, he was considered the top offensive lineman due to hit the free agent market before the Chiefs signed the Pro Bowler as their franchise player in March. He’s now in negotiations with Kansas City on a long-term contract.
Ironically, the Chiefs needed that poor performance in Super Bowl LV to convince them to select both Humphrey (second round) and Smith (sixth round) in that 2021 draft.
And at left guard, the Chiefs got solid play from Mike Caliendo over their final six games last season, when they moved Joe Thuney to left tackle. With Thuney traded to Chicago, Caliendo is expected to compete for the job with Kingsley Suamataia, their second-round selection last year, who struggled at left tackle.
Second, the situation at left tackle in 2025 is better than it was in 2021. Back then, Kansas City sent a package of picks, including its first-round draft choice, to Baltimore for veteran Orlando Brown just three days before the draft.
After he allowed three sacks in his first year as Mahomes’ blindside protector, Brown and Kansas City couldn’t agree to terms on a long-term contract. The Chiefs wound up allowing him to leave and sign with Cincinnati as a free agent in 2023.
Compared to that situation, the Chiefs are now in a more favorable spot. They might’ve landed the steal of the 2025 draft in Josh Simmons, who was a top-five pick before a knee injury ended his final season at Ohio State.
As Simmons works his way to full health, Jaylon Moore is a solid option because he learned from Trent Williams and, as Brett Veach said, played well when he had the opportunity to put his resume on tape, despite the small sample size of 12 starts in four years.
And while the Chiefs gave Moore starting left-tackle money, their commitment was only two years. Simmons is on a rookie contract for at least the next three seasons. Whether Moore or Simmons winds up starting more games over the next two years, the Chiefs are in a better situation than they were with Brown, who lasted just two seasons in Kansas City.
Plus, don’t rule out either Moore or Simmons pushing Jawaan Taylor at right tackle. Andy Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck will put their best five on the field when the Chiefs visit Brazil to open the season against the Chargers on Sept. 5.
Be sure to follow both @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on Twitter (X) for the latest Chiefs information.
Plus, don’t forget the Facebook page here to interact with Chiefs fans around the globe.