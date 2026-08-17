Andy Reid, Chiefs Remain Cautious About Trey Smith’s Hip Injury

One of the more notable injuries to monitor throughout Chiefs camp has been the lingering hip ailment that has sidelined Trey Smith for more than a week. While there haven't been any indications that it will extend into the regular season, Smith did visit a specialist and missed the Chiefs' first preseason game this past Saturday.

When head coach Andy Reid met with the media to begin the new week, he expressed optimism about Smith's recovery but remained cautious. It doesn't sound like we're going to see him against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.



"Trey's doing good. We'll see," Reid stated. "He's getting close. We'll see where it goes. I don't know if you'll see him this week, but he's getting close."

A two-time Pro Bowler, Smith has been a staple on the Chiefs' offensive line for more than five years. Getting him healthy for Week 1 against the Broncos is imperative, especially with K.C. looking to establish a new run game around Kenneth Walker III.

Smith may ultimately go through the entire preseason without seeing the field. However, he's experienced and talented enough to acclimate quickly, even with limited live reps.

Domino Effect of Trey Smith’s Absence

With Smith sidelined, the offensive line rotation has been shuffled throughout the past week. In the preseason opener, Kahlil Benson moved over to right guard in place of Smith after primarily playing right tackle during camp.

Today, the coaching staff flipped Benson and Jaylon Moore, moving Benson back to tackle and Moore to guard. Moore has never taken an NFL snap at either guard slot.



Reid explained the reasoning behind the switch after practice, saying it was simply an opportunity to build versatility for both players.

"Moore has been doing a great job in there for us [at right tackle], but with that, Benson doesn't get any reps," Reid said. "We want him to go against the better players and have a chance to continue to grow there. So, we just flopped them over and let Moore get some reps at guard and Benson get some reps at the tackle spot."

The move could give Benson his first NFL start at tackle while allowing Moore to see his first game action at guard. Either way, all signs point to Smith missing another game Saturday.

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