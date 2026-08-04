Chiefs HC Andy Reid Updates Right Tackle Battle Amid Training Camp Competition

While Josh Simmons presumably has the left tackle position on lock, there is less certainty about who will start opposite him on the right side. Both sixth-year veteran Jaylon Moore and undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson are making their case to start alongside Simmons.

During the Chiefs' return to training camp on Monday, Benson primarily ran with the first team over Moore for the fourth straight practice. It continues to be one of the more fascinating position battles of the summer for Kansas City.

Moore is still the favorite to eventually win the job, but head coach Andy Reid wants to continue seeing them battle throughout camp. He believes both players can benefit from the competition.



"I think you let them compete and just see where it goes. Both of them can play, I think. We just have a young guy that we haven't seen too much, but he's got some talent. So, let's see where that goes. And (OL Jaylon) Moore keeps battling, and he's had a couple good days, too. So, we'll need all of them. That's how it goes."

Jaylon Moore, Kahlil Benson Continue Fierce RT Battle

Most Chiefs fans were taken by surprise when Moore wasn't taking the majority of the first-team reps to open camp. Benson has quickly made a name for himself with the coaching staff and has become one of the fanbase's biggest training camp standouts.



Benson is a reigning national champion with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he appeared in all 16 games and started 12 at right tackle. His strong season for one of the nation's best rushing attacks earned him recognition as a Joe Moore Award finalist.

As a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed rookie competing with a multi-year NFL veteran, there are naturally going to be some gaps in experience. However, Reid said Benson has done a great job bouncing back from his mistakes.

"Yeah, so not to make the same mistake twice. That's what I'm looking for," Reid stated. "We'll give you a chance here to learn, but if you start making it consistently, then we've got a problem. But [Benson) been doing a good job. There's a hiccup here or there, but he fixes them normally."

Benson is athletically gifted and built like a monster, standing at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds. He and Moore are competing to replace Jawaan Taylor after he departed for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

As is the case with many training camp position battles, the lesser-known player receiving first-team reps could simply be the coaching staff's way of pushing the veteran (in this case, Moore) to bring out the best version of himself. Either way, the Chiefs are getting exactly what they want by forcing both players to earn the job.

Benson still has an uphill battle to crack the initial 53-man roster, but he already looks like a strong practice squad candidate if he doesn't. He has already received praise from players like Creed Humphrey and now has an opportunity to earn some playing time in the trenches.

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