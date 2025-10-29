Reid Shares What’s Behind Mahomes’ Ability to Hit Explosive Plays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, as far as the guys not practicing, Hollywood's (Brown) sick. Won't practice. (Isiah) Pacheco with his knee won't practice. And then Josh (Simmons) will be out. Other than that, everybody is going to go. Trey's (Smith) going to give it a whirl. He did the walk-through this morning. So, we'll just see how he does. Look forward to the challenge of playing Buffalo again.
“We know they're a good football team. There's a lot of history between the two teams over the last few years, and it's been a good battle every time that we have an opportunity to play each other. So, Sean (McDermott) does a great job with that crew, and he's got a solid, very good coaching staff and good players. So, we've got a good week of preparation going forward here.”
On the communication process with Brett Veach approaching the trade deadline:
“Yeah, Brett does all that, and then if he gets to a point where something's up and he feels comfortable about it, then he hits me up on it. But he takes care of all that. I mean, you know how Brett’s wired. So, he's looking for people that can make us better. So, that's how he goes about it.”
On whether Isiah Pacheco’s knee injury is long-term:
“Yeah, I don't think so. So, we'll just see how he's moving around. But tough kid. So, there was a point there where he wanted to go back in, and I wouldn't let him. So, that's how he's wired. Have to cut his leg off to stop him.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ first interception Monday, whether it’s a sign of his more aggressive approach this year, or just trusting his teammates more:
“Yeah, I'd probably say the trusting part. He's got to trust that the guys will make that play. It didn't work out for Hollywood (Brown) there, or Pat, but that's something that we've seen in practice and done in practice. We've had a couple of games of back-shoulder throws. So, yeah, I’d tell you, I would put it more on the trust in the guys than anything.”
On what concerns him most about Buffalo:
“Yeah, well, their offense is special, and obviously the quarterback is one of the best in the league at what he does. And he's got a great surrounding crew, starting up front and moving on back. And then defensively, their front is, again, they can bring it. They've got a solid front. And their linebackers, secondary, they're well coached, the scheme. Both sides of the ball.
“Special teams, they’re solid there, too, well-coached. Chris (Tabor) does a nice job with that, with that crew. And so, they're just an all-around good football team. There’s not a whole lot of weaknesses there.”
On Kareem Hunt this year compared to 2024:
“Probably in better shape, I'd say, just overall better shape. Not that he was in terrible shape before, but he's had a year to do it and get kind of get back in the swing, after having a little bit of a layoff there.”
On Elijah Mitchell:
“Yeah, so he, first of all, he had a severe injury at one point. A lot of guys wouldn't even come back from this thing, and he battled back. And you could see him just get better every week during camp. And then progressing through to now, takes a lot of the reps with the scout-team group. So, I would tell you that we all have confidence in his playability for sure.”
On the tell-tale signs of a Sean McDermott team:
“Yeah, tough. Well-coached. He gets all phases involved. He's very, very thorough. I had him when he was a pup. I joke with him, I had him when he had hair. But he is very, very detailed in how he goes about things.”
On Patrick Mahomes this year being able to hit big plays after progressing through reads:
“He's always been pretty good with doing that. It's a matter of the time that he's had to be able to get through those things. I think you have to include some of that. But again, his ability to do it on the move is unique. You see a little bit of that from Josh (Allen), too. And those guys, they both can do that.
“But Pat, he's got great vision. I know Troy Aikman mentioned to me, because Troy was a quarterback, a great quarterback, so he goes, ‘Man, his vision is unbelievable.’ That's from a guy that's been there. He says he seems to see everything, and he's blessed with that part.”
On how the offensive line’s protection has helped Mahomes with going through reads:
“Yeah, I would say it’s important for the offensive line to gain that trust. I would just kind of flip that one over; the O-line takes a lot of pride in that, and they want to be able to keep him in there as long as they possibly can. We’ve played -- and I'd add this crew (Buffalo) to the mix -- we've played this string of defensive lines that are really good players, and so for Pat to have that trust is huge.”
On the play of tackle Jaylon Moore, including Monday:
“Yeah, I thought he just buckled down and really got himself right there. He's a big kid, strong kid, and he’s utilizing that. Not the best at the beginning, but he found his way to do that and trust, really trust himself again in that situation. And I think that's another growing phase for him in this offense. And we ask him to do a lot of things, and he's got a great attitude about it. But I think he could take something out of that. He'll help.”
On the importance of limiting turnovers, especially on the road in Buffalo:
“Turnovers are terrible. I mean, you're talking about winning and losing football games. So, it's hard to overcome those. Every week, I give the guys the stats of the other team and win-loss, whether they've won the turnover battle or lost the turnover battle, and if you lose a turnover battle, the majority of the time you're losing the football game. That's just how it goes. You've got to take care of the football.”
On re-signing defensive tackle Mike Pennel:
“Yeah, that's Veach. … I haven't seen Mike Pennel, so I don't … but he was good kid when he was here, good player. So, if he's back up, that's great. Another good player in there. He's got a good attitude. But Brett, I've been cramming. We’re on a short week, so all that stuff is out there. I don't want to say I don't care, but I'm trying to take care of the other part of it.”
On fourth-down success not just on offense, but also on defense:
“Yeah, the job that they did this past week was special, and that was very important in that game, the first half of the game. So, anytime you get off the field like that, or have a turnover, I think is big for you.”
