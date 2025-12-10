Truth About What Chiefs' Offense is Really Missing

A lot of things went wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The Chiefs are not out of the playoffs yet, but they will need a lot to happen for them to make it.

And the Chiefs have way more problems than trying to figure out all the scenarios where they could get in. What they need to figure out is getting back into the winning problem. They cannot worry about what is happening around the NFL, and just worry about getting this team back on track and see what they have.

The Chiefs right now are below .500, and that is one position that the Chiefs are not used to, especially in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs are on the outside looking in, and for the first time in a long time, they will not be the Champions of the AFC West.

The Chiefs have to look at the overall product with the roster and what they have to do to fix their problems. The Chiefs have not really addressed the overall team aspect that the NFL is all about.

They are all leaving it mostly to one player on the field, and that is Patrick Mahomes. That is something they have been doing for the last few years, and it is finally catching up to them in the grand scheme of things. That is something that is not sustainable because it is a team sport, and no matter how great a player is, he cannot overcome what the Chiefs have been doing. There is one clear need they need to address, and it has to happen this upcoming offseason.

Chiefs Need a Running Game

The Chiefs need to address the running game and get them a running back who is going to be a threat coming out of the backfield. That is something this offense needs in a bad way, and it will take the pressure off Mahomes. The Chiefs have not had a running game over the last few seasons, and it is coming back to bite them when they need it the most. They are one-dimensional once again, and the defense is not worried about the Chiefs running the ball.

The Chiefs have to consider signing a top running back this upcoming offseason or even drafting a running back in the early rounds. They will have options, but the most important thing they need to do is make sure they end up getting a new running back.

