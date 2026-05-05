What Matters from Chiefs Rookie Minicamp?

Kansas City Chiefs coaches and rookies began their 2026 season this weekend, with rookie minicamp serving as the first taste of NFL action for KC's first-year players. With a whopping 108 rookies in attendance (up from 93 in 2025, according to head coach Andy Reid), there is a lot to sift through from the Chiefs' first bit of offseason activity.

What matters and what's just noise?

Definitely matters: Patrick Mahomes' ACL recovery

On Saturday, Herbie Teope of Chiefs On SI asked Reid about the recovery timeline for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ACL rehabilitation, inquiring if Mahomes may be able to take the field during organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason.

"We've got to see on that," Reid said. "He is in a good position to be able to do some things, [but] there's some rules and regulations to go with that, so we just got to make sure that we're on top of that part."

Reid went on to clarify that the aforementioned "rules and regulations" were in reference to the NFL's physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

This news from Reid absolutely matters for the 2026 season, but it could still be a while before we have another concrete update on Mahomes' timeline.

Might matter: Chad O'Shea starts fast

I'm not sure I've ever seen a positional coach be a part of minicamp highlights in quite this way, but new wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea had cameras on him over the weekend.

A quick look at the WR group on Day 1 of #Chiefs rookie minicamp ⛺️ pic.twitter.com/8CRov6d5I5 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) May 1, 2026

O'Shea is an experienced wide receivers coach entering his first year in KC after a disappointing recent era for the development of Kansas City's young pass catchers. The team parted ways with former wide receivers coach Connor Embree this offseason, opening the door for O'Shea's veteran presence.

O'Shea can't singlehandedly turn fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen into a 1,000-yard receiver during minicamps in May, but it is interesting to note the new tone that came with the change of staff.

Doesn't matter ...yet: Emmett Johnson's press conference praise

Fifth-round running back Emmett Johnson had a good day at the press conference podium on Saturday. Reid name-dropped LeSean McCoy when describing Johnson's "model quickness," and Johnson expressed his excitement to be coached by Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and new running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

When asked about the mental workload that will be placed upon him as a rookie in Reid's offense, Johnson had one of the best quotes of the day.

"I do a great job of studying, and at the end of the day, I'm playing in the NFL," Johnson said. "I have no excuse for not knowing my assignment on the football field."

Obviously, good answers to the media after your first NFL practices don't guarantee you anything at the professional level. To begin his rookie season, Johnson is clearly behind Kenneth Walker and likely behind Emari Demercado on the depth chart.

...With that being said, it's an excellent start for Johnson as he begins to prove that he was a steal with the No. 161 overall pick.

For more rookie minicamp takeaways, check out Monday's edition of Everything Else with Joshua Brisco on KC Sports Network.

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