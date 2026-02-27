Comparing Chiefs’ NFLPA Report Card to Last Year’s Marks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – While Roger Goodell and the NFL are expected to eventually get an 18-game regular season, with each team traveling internationally once per year, the NFL Players Association has won the battle over the annual report cards.

Two weeks ago, the league earned a victory in the latter conflict, a grievance against the NFLPA that prevented the union from publishing its widely anticipated club report cards. After an arbitrator ruled the NFLPA violated the collective bargaining agreement with the report cards by “disparaging NFL Clubs and individuals,” some thought the late-February grades were history.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the Super Bowl LX host committee handoff press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFLPA won the battle in the court of public opinion, however. Because the NFLPA was banned only from announcing the results of its annual player survey, and still allowed to collect the data, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs still lost because -- as Andy Reid says regularly -- there’s no secrets in this league.

ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler still received the results from her sources and published them Thursday. Here’s a year-over-year look at where the Chiefs improved, stayed the same and regressed.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall

Kansas City’s won-loss record wasn’t the only thing that slipped since 2024. The NFLPA grades, per ESPN, moved the franchise from 26th overall after the ’24 season to 27th in the NFL after 2025. Obviously, that’s not the direction the Chiefs want.

Here’s where Chiefs improved/stayed constant

Nutritionist/dietician (A- to A-) – Kansas City has an annual game at the league’s highest venue, Empower Field at Mile High. And before the Chiefs made the trip in Week 11, tight end Noah Gray said team dietician Nicolette Mense is an unsung hero in helping players adjust to the altitude.

“Well, we’re fortunate to have a great nutritionist here,” Gray said in November. “Nici on staff, she sent out earlier this week a great thing of nutritional facts to help us prepare. So, I've just been leaning on that and that packet that she sent out. So, I think a lot of it is diet, just staying in condition.”

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs assistant strength & conditioning coach Ryan Reynolds before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Strength coaches (B to B+) – Ryan Reynolds is the Chiefs’ head strength coach and director of sports science. Reid’s son, Spencer is an assistant strength coach, in addition to Greg Carbin and Nick Cassetta.

Weight room (C- to B) – The Chiefs’ players thought more highly of their weight room than the year before.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt raise a Kansas City Chiefs jersey inside the Robert B. Docking State Office Building on Monday, Dec. 22. | Liam Keating/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team ownership (C- to C+) – Players apparently noticed the hard work Clark Hunt devoted to securing a funding agreement with the state of Kansas for the team’s new practice facility and $3 billion domed stadium, which will open in 2031.

Training room (C- to C-) – While Chiefs players saw improvement in their weight room, they continued to show displeasure with the training room. Keep in mind that the current facility – now called the University of Kansas Healthy System Training Complex – opened in 1991. In five years, the NFLPA grades should be much better for the Chiefs.

Training staff (C to C) – While Patrick Mahomes routinely recognizes assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer for her work in helping him overcome injuries, especially during his current knee rehabilitation, the staff as a whole was deemed average by Chiefs players.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here’s where Chiefs regressed

Head coach (A+ to A) – Andy Reid turns 68 years old in three weeks, but don’t think he can’t relate to players. They obviously love him, and slippage in this category reflects something similar to trading in a Bentley for a Range Rover SUV.

Food/dining area (B to C+) – This player survey was directly related to recent upgrades in the team’s cafeteria and food offered to players while they train and practice. The quality slipped in 2025, according to players.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Joey Borgonzi, 10, after their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. The Titans beat the Chiefs 26-9. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Treatment of families (B- to C) – Certainly something that should concern the Chiefs. Players typically don’t perform well when their loved ones aren’t happy.

Locker room (D- to F) – Again, the current facility is 35 years old. The team has worked hard to secure a bright future for its facilities. In five years, Kansas City’s locker room should be the best in the NFL.

Team travel (B to D-) – By far the largest slip in any category. Players could be penalizing their team for the trip to Brazil, which required not only 22 hours of round-trip flights but also an extremely long ground transport to the stadium in São Paulo. If that’s the case, it’s unfortunate because the Chiefs had no control over those logistics.

In July of 2024, the Chiefs lost director of team operations Mitch Reynolds, who took a vice president role with the league office in New York. This grade certainly will trigger a closer look into why players are so unhappy with the way they travel. And – another important note – the Chiefs were just 1-7 in road games, their worst such record in 13 years.

Feb 2, 2025; Kenner, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs players exit the plane after arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New categories for 2025, not included in 2024

Home game field (A-)

Position coaches (C+)

Offensive coordinator (C+)

Defensive Coordinator (A)

Special teams coordinator (B)

General manager (B+)

