How the Chiefs Move Forward From Here

Knowing that they are already eliminated from playoff contention, the Kansas City Chiefs have three games left to play this season. With Patrick Mahomes out for the season, there are still things for players to play for for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down what to expect from the Chiefs as they close out their season with three games remaining.

Head Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and assured that his team will still be competing as if they had a playoff spot to still fight for. It's important that these players don't become complacent when it comes to effort, regardless of whether the season will end once Week 18 concludes.

“Listen, every game you go into can be Yahtzee if you want to win. We’re in America here, that’s what we do. You want to go in to play your best and – if the guys are available, they’re going to play. They know that and they want to do that, so you find out," Coach Reid said.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, watches. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have two games that should be easy wins left on their three-game schedule, one of which they will play in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans. The Denver Broncos will pose the biggest challenge this Christmas for the struggling Chiefs, but Week 18 should end in victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Chiefs will still be playing on the field, fans' minds will be focused on the injury update of Patrick Mahomes. When asked about the injury, Coach Reid revealed his thoughts and emotions on the Mahomes injury.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I know the process of rehab and for sure he’ll get in there and I know he’ll come out on the strong end of this thing. As we go here, we’re finding a lot out about our team. Some of the young guys are having opportunities to play, we’re going to finish this season strong and with effort. Then you get into the offseason, but I’m always optimistic about going forward," Reid said.

"(General Manager) Brett Veach does a heck of a job with bringing players in as you can see now by the guys that are in there playing. Then it’s our responsibility to clean things up on the coaching side of it and the players to take responsibility on their end and finish these three games and then whoever is here after to retool it.”

