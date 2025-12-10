Here's What's Really Ahead for the Chiefs in Weeks 15-18

The Kansas City Chiefs have little wiggle room, in fact, none, for the rest of the season if they want to make the playoffs. There will already be a new reigning AFC West division champion, ending the Chiefs' streak at nine, but what about getting into the playoffs?

Odds are very low, but when looking at the schedule ahead, which features all AFC West division teams and the Tennessee Titans, it's time to get real.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down what's REALLY ahead for the Chiefs in the final four games of the regular season.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 in what's not only a must-win, but a revenge game. If you remember, it was the Chargers who got the Chiefs' season off on the wrong foot, and things truly never improved. Even when getting back to a .500 record, things never felt like they were fixed.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1, meaning that a victory at home over a division rival would not only help their playoff chances but also dampen those of their division rivals. If the Chiefs don't win Sunday, the remaining three games in the regular season mean nothing.

The Final Three

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Titans should be a free victory for the Chiefs, as they have continued to be one of the worst teams in the National Football League in 2025. Cam Ward manning quarterback, will eventually pay off for them, but not this season. If the Chiefs beat the Chargers, it truly becomes a win-one-more-game mentality.

Finishing their season off against the Las Vegas Raiders should be another easy win for the Chiefs, considering they dominated them to a 38-0 shutout earlier this season. Meaning, two games matter most, and they're against Los Angeles and the Denver Broncos.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City played two very close games against the two teams sitting above them in the standings, as both were one-score defeats. If the Chiefs can kickstart their winning ways by taking down the Chargers, the steamroller might be too strong for the Broncos to stop the Chiefs on Christmas.

The Chiefs can look down the line at the schedule all they want if it builds motivation, but at the end of the day, their only focus should be on beating the Chargers this Sunday.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' playoff hopes when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).