One Reality the Chiefs Can’t Ignore This Offseason

The harsh reality of the regular season is setting in, if it hasn't already set in, for the Kansas City Chiefs; they will not be competing for a championship. Never really getting out of the gates this season, it's time for this franchise to take a closer look at what to do this offseason.

General Manager Brett Veach went out to make offseason signings that were believed to fill in the holes that the 2024 team possessed. But he and the rest of the franchise learned quickly that those holes were much larger than anyone could have anticipated.

The Chiefs’ once-dominant roster is no longer the formidable team it used to be. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms discussed this in his review of the franchise, offering some important insights that the front office should take into account.

Simms' Thoughts

"The roster; I think that's an issue because it it's it's over for Travis Kelce. I mean, he could play another year, but I mean, as far as being dominant, one of the best tight ends in football, he's not that, and I don't think he's going to play either. Rashee Rice, we know, is damn good. Was he good enough to where he gets like double-teamed all the time and does stuff like that? No, not necessarily," Simms said.

"There's just a lack of blue-chip players on the football team right now. There was a time when it was like, "No, Mahomes is the best quarterback. Kelce's the best tight end. Chris Jones is the best defensive tackle. Oh, they got maybe the best duo at corner in football with L'Jarius Sneed and McDuffie." And all of that has changed here. And you can't say that about any of it right now."

The Chiefs won't play for anything of value for the remainder of the season besides dignity, and with Gardner Minshew leading the charge offensively for the next three games, it will be an audition for who should stay and who should go.

Several contracts are up at the end of the season, and Chiefs Kingdom has made its voice heard on social media when it comes to who the franchise should re-sign and those they should let walk.

Whatever they do, it's clear that they need to make several changes on both sides of the football to be ready to compete in 2026. Patrick Mahomes' ACL injury doesn't appear to be as bad as it could be, which is already one positive the front office should build the offense around this offseason.

