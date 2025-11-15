Chiefs vs. Broncos: Overall Defensive Season Comparison Before Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a season-defining game this weekend as they travel to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have the better record, the Chiefs have the better track record: this game is likely to be a close one.
The Chiefs' defense has played very well as of late, despite allowing the Buffalo Bills to score 28 points in Week 9, the last time Kansas City hit the field. The Broncos' defense has been the reason the franchise has won seven straight games. This game is bound to be a defensive clinic, but by how much?
Despite the records and the journeys for both teams to get to this point, let's take a look at how well the franchises have performed overall defensively in the games played. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus's Premium Statistics feature, it lays out how well each team has fared in several categories.
Defense:
Chiefs - 73.9 Overall Ranking (T-7th-best)
Broncos - 73.9 Overall Ranking (T-7th-best)
This first category just tells the story of how close this game is bound to be. The defensive approach by both teams this season has been excellent, and it shows in how they rank among the rest of the National Football League in the eyes of PFF.
Run Defense:
Chiefs - 67.5 Overall Ranking (T-15th-best)
Broncos - 75.9 Overall Ranking (3rd-best)
Stopping the run has been something that the Chiefs' defense has struggled with all season, while also having a lackluster run offense themselves. Denver, on the other hand, has this area down pat, as it might be a difficult day for Kareem Hunt and company to move the football in the ground game.
Tackling:
Chiefs - 65.4 Overall Ranking (6th-best)
Broncos - 58.4 Overall Ranking (14th-best)
The tackling component of the defense hasn't been stellar for either team, but in comparison to them both, Kansas City takes this one. Nick Bolton leads the franchise in total tackles this season, as he continues to be a dominant force on the Chiefs' defense, regardless of the iffy overall play this season.
Pass Rush:
Chiefs - 68.1 Overall Ranking (T-19th-best)
Broncos - 78.3 Overall Ranking (7th-best)
The Broncos easily take this category as they have created a ton of pressure for opposing quarterbacks in their pass rush attacks. The Chiefs' offensive line better be ready to protect Patrick Mahomes, because the Broncos have collected 46 total quarterback sacks in 10 games this season.
Coverage:
Chiefs - 80.5 Overall Ranking (1st)
Broncos - 60.7 Overall Ranking (15th-best)
This statistic speaks for itself: the Chiefs' coverage has been the best in the NFL this season. It's likely to see Bo Nix and the Broncos take a different approach than sending the ball downfield with the chance of getting intercepted.
All in all, the Chiefs hold the offensive side of things while the Broncos keep it real on the defense. This is going to be a fun one.
