Arrowhead Report

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Overall Defensive Season Comparison Before Week 11

This Week 11 matchup could come down to who plays better defensively between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. Let's see how the two franchises have fared defensively this season in the eyes of PFF.

Dominic Minchella

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a season-defining game this weekend as they travel to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have the better record, the Chiefs have the better track record: this game is likely to be a close one.

The Chiefs' defense has played very well as of late, despite allowing the Buffalo Bills to score 28 points in Week 9, the last time Kansas City hit the field. The Broncos' defense has been the reason the franchise has won seven straight games. This game is bound to be a defensive clinic, but by how much?

Despite the records and the journeys for both teams to get to this point, let's take a look at how well the franchises have performed overall defensively in the games played. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus's Premium Statistics feature, it lays out how well each team has fared in several categories.

Defense:

Chiefs - 73.9 Overall Ranking (T-7th-best)

Broncos - 73.9 Overall Ranking (T-7th-best)

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This first category just tells the story of how close this game is bound to be. The defensive approach by both teams this season has been excellent, and it shows in how they rank among the rest of the National Football League in the eyes of PFF.

Run Defense:

Chiefs - 67.5 Overall Ranking (T-15th-best)

Broncos - 75.9 Overall Ranking (3rd-best)

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) and defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders withduring the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Stopping the run has been something that the Chiefs' defense has struggled with all season, while also having a lackluster run offense themselves. Denver, on the other hand, has this area down pat, as it might be a difficult day for Kareem Hunt and company to move the football in the ground game.

Tackling:

Chiefs - 65.4 Overall Ranking (6th-best)

Broncos - 58.4 Overall Ranking (14th-best)

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The tackling component of the defense hasn't been stellar for either team, but in comparison to them both, Kansas City takes this one. Nick Bolton leads the franchise in total tackles this season, as he continues to be a dominant force on the Chiefs' defense, regardless of the iffy overall play this season.

Pass Rush:

Chiefs - 68.1 Overall Ranking (T-19th-best)

Broncos - 78.3 Overall Ranking (7th-best)

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Broncos easily take this category as they have created a ton of pressure for opposing quarterbacks in their pass rush attacks. The Chiefs' offensive line better be ready to protect Patrick Mahomes, because the Broncos have collected 46 total quarterback sacks in 10 games this season.

Coverage:

Chiefs - 80.5 Overall Ranking (1st)

Broncos - 60.7 Overall Ranking (15th-best)

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after a reception during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This statistic speaks for itself: the Chiefs' coverage has been the best in the NFL this season. It's likely to see Bo Nix and the Broncos take a different approach than sending the ball downfield with the chance of getting intercepted.

All in all, the Chiefs hold the offensive side of things while the Broncos keep it real on the defense. This is going to be a fun one.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts with defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.