1 Underrated Need Chiefs Must Address This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have a critical offseason ahead of them. In one year, this team went from Super Bowl runner-up to missing the playoffs entirely. Part of their shortcomings can be attributed to Patrick Mahomes' ACL tear, but KC was already staring down a 6-7 record, a three-point deficit to the Los Angeles Chargers, and mathematical elimination from postseason contention when he went down in the fourth quarter of Week 15.



Now, General Manager Brett Veach has to find a way to reopen the title window next season, lest he waste another year of Mahomes' prime. The Chiefs showed in 2025 that their roster is far from Super Bowl worthy, even with their star quarterback at the helm. But there's one pressing need that's flown under the radar.



Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chiefs have to identify a solid backup quarterback



The Kansas City Chiefs have a smattering of different needs along the roster, and not many avenues to address them. There are ways for General Manager Brett Veach to free up some cap space, but KC definitely won't be a major player in free agency. Other than that, the Chiefs have six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft with which to add talent. All of their selections come in the first five rounds, which should help, but they have more holes than six.



One need that hasn't been discussed enough is a backup quarterback. Yes, Kansas City's championship prospects rest entirely on the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs have to ensure that they have a real option to replace him in the case of short-term injury. On top of that, Mahomes tore his ACL on December 14, 2025. The typical timeline to return is 9-11 months. Nine months would mean he's ready for 2026 kickoff, but if it's 11 months, the Chiefs could already be in an insurmountable hole by the time he takes the field.



Routine ̶P̶a̶t̶r̶i̶c̶k̶ ̶M̶a̶h̶o̶m̶e̶s̶ Chris Oladokun completionpic.twitter.com/FDJKSBwuKs — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 26, 2025

Gardner Minshew II was thought to have torn his ACL as well, but it turned out to be a severe bone bruise. Still, he's a free agent this offseason. Chris Oladokun became the starter with both Mahomes and Minshew on IR, and he quickly proved that he's not an NFL-caliber reserve, at least not yet.



In nearly three full games, he threw for just 235 yards and one touchdown while taking eight sacks and fumbling four times, two of which resulted in turnovers. KC finished 0-3 with Oladokun at the helm, including losses to the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs could simply try to re-sign Minshew. However, it's clear that they have to identify some kind of viable backup for Mahomes.

