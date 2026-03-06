Trey Smith's Mentality is Perfect for Chiefs' Attempt to Bounce Back

Last season was a humbling experience for the Kansas City Chiefs, who not only failed to defend their division and conference titles but missed the playoffs altogether.

There were countless narratives about what led to the Chiefs' downfall in 2025, but the most reliable source of why Kansas City ultimately fell short of its goals last season is from within the building.

On Thursday, Chiefs' right guard Trey Smith spoke with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show, addressing the factors that contributed to Kansas City's struggles while revealing the team's mindset heading into 2026.

Chiefs Do Not Care About the Narratives

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as center Creed Humphrey (52) and guard Trey Smith (65) defend in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I think back to the Mike Tomlin quote from a press conference, 'We do not care,' we don't care at the end of the day," Smith said about people writing the Chiefs off next season. "We're over here playing ball, we're just doing our job. We just have to be better. There were a lot of times last season, we weren't playing our best football; we weren't playing complementary football. At the end of the day, we just have to go back to the drawing board, be great this offseason, and everyone has to prepare."

"Individually, I've looked myself in the mirror [asking myself], what can I do to be better for my team? We just need to approach it with a different mentality at the end of the day, just so that I can be the best version of myself for this organization. With that, just keep winning," Smith continued.

Kansas City Cannot Afford to Allow Past Success to Derail Mindset

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) poses for a photo after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think it's a natural human emotion to become complacent after a while," Smith said of whether there were any levels of complacency last season. "You go to the Super Bowl three years in a row, an AFC Championship [appearance] the year prior to that three-year run; it's going to be tough to do that again, it's not an easy thing. Once again, this league is so hard, one to just make the playoffs, but two, have that sustained level of success for that long."

"At the end of the day, I think a lot of things need to be taken into account," Smith continued. "When you're a defending champion, you've been to the Super Bowl so many times, you have such a winning culture, every team is going to be revved up to play you."

Overall Thoughts

Smith's approach and message are exactly what Chiefs fans want to hear. The team battled through adversity all season, and that has certainly been the case this offseason, as the front office has already made seismic-shifting alterations to the roster by shedding cap via releases and a monumental trade .

Kansas City should prioritize long-term success over immediate wins. With Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, this year's draft is crucial for sustaining the team's future Super Bowl aspirations. Even if next season resembles last season, the focus must remain on building for lasting success, making this draft the most significant since Mahomes became the starter in 2018.

