1 Position Chiefs Will Likely Address in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an all-important offseason. What they do in the next few months will determine if their dynasty has already ended or if this past 2025 NFL season will prove to be just a hiccup in an extended run of dominance. The odds are against them, though.



The New England Patriots were able to keep themselves among the top contenders for so long with continuity, shrewd free agent signings, and instrumental draft picks. The Chiefs could potentially lose both of their coordinators this offseason, and they're deep in the red in terms of cap space. However, they will have promising capital to work with in the 2026 NFL Draft after finishing the season at just 6-11.



Chiefs will want to draft another cornerback



The Kansas City Chiefs have more holes on their roster than they have draft picks. Even nailing all of their selections won't completely flesh out the team, but it might be enough to get them back to title contention with a healthy Patrick Mahomes under center. Unfortunately, more needs just keep popping up.



They're set to lose a host of key players in free agency. With no cap space to work with, KC will have to be selective about who it brings back for next season. Marquise Brown, Kareem Hunt, Derrick Nnadi, Isiah Pacheco, Bryan Cook, and Jaylen Watson, among others, are all set to hit the open market. The Chiefs won't be able to bring them all back, if any.



Chamarri Conner and Trent McDuffie are locked down, but that leaves two vacant spots in Kansas City's secondary. None of their current backups has inspired much confidence that they're ready to step up into a starting role. The Chiefs don't have any money to spend to add backline help in free agency, but thankfully, they do have six draft picks to work with this spring, all of which are in the top five rounds.



Brett Veach has taken a defensive back in nearly every draft he's had for the Chiefs. With three of his picks in the secondary set to hit free agency, he's more than likely going to take another one in 2026.

A couple of elite talents could be available there when KC picks ninth overall — Ohio State's Caleb Downs and LSU's Mansoor Delane. Another cornerback opposite of McDuffie should be the Chiefs' primary focus, though, and there are quite a few viable sleepers who should be there in the later rounds, such as Clemson's Avieon Terrell and Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds.

