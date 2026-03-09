3 Cook Replacements Chiefs Must Now Pursue

The Kansas City Chiefs' secondary suffered another loss, as safety Bryan Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. The deal includes $18 million in the first year, according to Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Heading into the offseason, it was expected that the Chiefs would lose several key contributors in the secondary. Their top three players in that department - Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Cook - have all landed in different spots by the first day of "free agency".

With Cook being the latest departure, let's take a look at three players Kansas City must consider pursuing to replace the 27-year-old safety.

Caleb Downs

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' draft plans, specifically with the No. 9 pick, are becoming somewhat clearer after signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal earlier Monday. Due to that, the buzz around Kansas City selecting running back Jeremiyah Love inside the top 10 has instantly worn off.

That opens the door for general manager Brett Veach to address another need on the roster, including the secondary. Adding a premier pass rusher with the ninth-overall pick is ideally what the Chiefs should want, but there is a chance the three Tier-1 pass rushers are all off the board by the time Kansas City is on the clock.

Drafting Love would require the eight teams above the Chiefs to pass on the Ohio State safety, but based on what has transpired around the league so far in free agency, the possibility of Love falling to Kansas City seems like a legitimate possibility.

Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By trading McDuffie , the Chiefs picked up an additional first-round pick (No. 29), and the Oregon safety could be an option if he is on the board.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound safety is a versatile defender who can contribute in multiple areas of the field. His experience and ability to operate at different positions on the field are intriguing characteristics for Kansas City, which needs immediate impact players in the secondary. Thieneman totaled 306 tackles and eight interceptions in his three-year collegiate career at Oregon.

Jaquan Brisker

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant on Monday, signaling the end of Brisker's tenure in the Windy City. While Brisker has had some ups and downs during his four years in Chicago, the 27-year-old safety played every game this season, including the two playoff games against the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Signing Brisker does bring some risk, but the 6-foot-2, 206-pound safety showed a lot of promise in the Bears' successful 2025 season.