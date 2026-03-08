Chiefs Big Board, Top 5 Targets at Positions of Need Entering Free Agency

Entering the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 cap situation was in dire straits, as the team was a league-worst $54.9 million over the cap.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the Chiefs' front office has done a masterful job of maneuvering the team under the cap. Heading into free agency , barring contract restructures, Kansas City has $24.88 million to spend when the new league year opens on March 11.

It has been well-documented what the Chiefs' needs are heading into next season, but if you need a refresher, the top positions they must address are running back, pass rusher, and the secondary. With nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is the fourth-most of any team in the league, Kansas City could go that route to improve the roster, but general manager Brett Veach must utilize free agency to bolster specific areas of the team.

Here are the top five free agent targets at the main positions of need that the Chiefs must address before next season.

Running Back

Kenneth Walker III

Travis Etienne Jr.

Tyler Allgeier

Rico Dowdle

J.K. Dobbins

The Chiefs would prefer the draft to be before free agency , as they could address the running back position at a cheaper cost. However, that is not the case, and Kansas City cannot afford to risk missing out on the position completely. Therefore, Veach and the front office must identify one of these options, preferably, Walker III or Etienne Jr, to bolster the rushing attack. Based on the price tag, Etienne Jr. is the most ideal fit for the Chiefs, as he should be considerably cheaper to sign, and he provides a pass-catching element that has not been a feature of Kansas City's backfield.

Edge Rusher

Jaelan Phillips

Kwity Paye

Boye Mafe

Odafe Oweh

K'Lavon Chaisson

Pass rusher is arguably the Chiefs' top need this offseason, and as much as they would love to draft one with the No. 9 pick, the top three edge rushers in the draft - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - are all expected to be off the board by the time Kansas City is on the clock. Instead of reaching for a second-tier pass rusher in this year's draft at that spot, the Chiefs could either wait until pick 29 or 40, or they can sign one of the above options. Either way, Kansas City needs to add another pass rusher or two alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

Secondary

Jaylen Watson

Tariq Woolen

Greg Newsome II

Coby Bryant

Asante Samuel Jr.

Of all the position groups facing the most turnover ahead of next season for the Chiefs, the secondary is expected to look completely different in 2026. Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson are impending free agents, and Kansas City shipped Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of picks.

Veach typically does not re-sign defensive backs, but Watson could break that trend, as the Chiefs may prioritize keeping a cornerback with familiarity in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. However, it is considered a long shot, as Watson could command anywhere between $15 and 20 million annually on his next contract.