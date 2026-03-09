Grading Chiefs Signing of Kenneth Walker III

The Kansas City Chiefs made the first splash trade of the offseason by dealing All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks.

They have now arguably constructed the first splash signing in free agency by landing former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

This past weekend, we discussed how the Chiefs' first order of business when the legal tampering window opened on Monday was to prioritize the running back position. That is exactly what general manager Brett Veach did, as Walker III becomes the first free agent running back domino to fall.

Here is an assessment of Kansas City signing the Super Bowl LX MVP , and what it means for the Chiefs in 2026 and beyond.

Chiefs-Walker Contract Details

NFL Senior insider Ian Rapoport reported that it is a three-year, $45 million deal, which includes $28.7 million guaranteed and a base salary of $14.35 million per season.

It is a high price to pay, but Veach and the front office clearly viewed Walker III as a must-add, as Kansas City's run game was dreadful in 2025. Patrick Mahomes is coming off a major knee injury, which could affect his availability for the early part of next season.

There was an insurmountable amount of pressure on the 30-year-old quarterback to generate consistent offense in the passing and rushing attack.

Walker III will alleviate some of those responsibilities from Mahomes' shoulders, and Kansas City's offensive formula should cater more to the running game. Paying nearly $15 million per season to a workhorse running back indicates a change in philosophy, which is necessary if the Chiefs want to compete for more Super Bowls in the future.

Great News for the Draft

Now that Kansas City has its backfield solidified with a legitimate RB1, the Chiefs will not have to feel inclined to take a running back with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Entering the draft knowing that you have their starting running back in place will do wonders for the Chiefs' brass.

Kansas City can still add a running mate in the draft, but that will most likely occur on Day 2 or 3, which provides flexibility for the Chiefs to address other glaring needs on the roster.

Grading Chiefs-Walker III Signing

Yes, Kansas City paid a premium price for the 25-year-old running back, but Walker III could unlock an explosive element in the running game that has been dormant for the last two seasons. Pass-catching is not a strength of the 2022 second-round pick, but the Chiefs can easily find a third-down back later down the line.

Grade: B+