3 Observations From Chiefs’ Christmas Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Drops, penalties and injuries.

During much of their five-game losing streak, longest by a Chiefs team since 2015, those three things have compounded to crush Kansas City. But over the first 55 minutes of Thursday’s loss to Denver, Kansas City managed to eliminate most of those – aside from Xavier Worthy’s second-quarter drop, the team’s only of the night.

In a tie game with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nick Bolton converged with Chammari Conner in the Denver backfield. In the latest friendly fire injury, Conner appeared to kick Bolton in the lower stomach, but the linebacker returned before the end of the drive. Still, it was the only Chiefs injury on the evening.

Penalties have ravaged the Chiefs this year but not Thursday, that is until the final two minutes. Their first accepted flag came on a critical offsides by Chris Jones, handing Denver a first down. Their second penalty came on the ensuing desperation drive, a painful delay of game on Chris Oladokun that moved their needed touchdown distance from 21 to 26 yards.

Go figure, though. The Chiefs eliminated the three warts that have led to much of their misfortune and still lost. It’s been one of those years.

“I'm not down on anyone in Kansas City,” Chris Oladokun said after making his first NFL start. “I don't think people should be down on us. Sometimes in life, you need a little kick in the butt and it catapults you into next season. I think that's what's gonna happen for us.”

Another shocker -- Kansas CIty committed zero turnovers. Thursday marked the fourth Chiefs loss this season with zero giveaways.

Here are two more Chiefs observations from Thursday’s 20-13 loss.

Speaking of Bolton

The most important player on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is his middle linebacker. That’s why the defensive coordinator was ecstatic on March 9 when the Chiefs re-signed Bolton to a three-year, $45 million deal to keep him off the free-agent market.

Thursday might’ve been Bolton’s best game of the year. Constantly harassing the Broncos, he finished with 12 tackles and made the play of the night – a first-quarter interception.

Bolton capitalized on an unbelievable effort by teammate Kristian Fulton, who dove to tip Bo Nix’s pass into the arms of the linebacker. The takeaway set up the Chiefs on a short field at the Broncos’ 35-yard line.

Ten plays later, Brashard Smith was in the end zone for his first NFL touchdown, a go-ahead score.

Bolton also drew on offensive pass-interference penalty.

Third-and-long defense

Kansas City’s defense has played well for the most part this season, but its glaring Achilles’ heel is most certainly third-and-long.

On third-and-6 or longer Thursday night, the Chiefs allowed Denver to convert on 2 of 5 occasions (40 percent). Both times were on scoring drives, Bo Nix’s 14-yard scramble in the second quarter on third-and-6, and a shot that broke Kansas City’s back. The Chiefs blew a coverage in the middle of the field and left no one within 15 yards of Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The 17-yard play on third-and-10 helped set up the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City this season has allowed conversions of third-and-6 or longer at a 27.9-percent clip. That’s sixth-worst in the league, and the highest mark the Chiefs have allowed in a season since Spagnuolo took the reins of the defense in 2019.

Just two years ago, the Chiefs ranked second in that category at 16.0 percent.

