AFC West Could Soon Become Battle of the Running Backs

The Kansas City Chiefs are in desperate need of a running back who can consistently produce while alleviating pressure off of Patrick Mahomes.

While the draft is still over a month away, free agency opens on March 11, and the Chiefs can address the position with an established player when the new league year opens.

On Wednesday, CBS' NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported several tidbits of news he is hearing around the league, which included which types of running backs Kansas City could target in free agency.

Who Could the Chiefs Pursue on the Free Agent Market

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) jukes against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Chiefs appear ready to strike at the running back position this month," Jones reported. "They don't think Jeremiyah Love will fall to them at No. 9 (a few of our draft analysts have him going one spot earlier, to New Orleans) so Kansas City won't wait until the draft. The Chiefs may not be in the mix for a top-of-market player like Kenneth Walker III, but a player in that $8 million per year area could be one for them."

If the Chiefs feel that Love will not be available when they are on the clock, and Walker III will be too expensive, there is one running back in this price range who makes a lot of sense for Kansas City. Etienne is rumored to be interested in signing with the Chiefs, and because he is 27 years old, Kansas City could land him at a reasonable price.

Chiefs Could Have Competition for Etienne

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos are poised to make a splash at running back next week," Jones stated. "Denver is the reason why the Jets used the franchise tag on Breece Hall rather than the transition tag, according to sources, making sure Denver wouldn't get the opportunity to put together an offer the Jets would refuse to match. A few connections there underline that tango: Jets GM Darren Mougey came from Denver, while Broncos running backs coach Louis Ayeni identified Hall as a high school prospect years ago and recruited him to Iowa State before Ayeni left Ames for Northwestern and eventually the NFL."

"The Broncos would be an obvious landing spot for Kenneth Walker III, but the team could opt for Travis Etienne as a more affordable running back," Jones continued.

Despite drafting RJ Harvey in the second round in last year's draft, the Broncos do not appear content with their backfield situation. With Bo Nix entering the third year of his rookie deal, Denver can afford to be overly aggressive in positions they prioritize this offseason.