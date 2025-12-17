5 Best Defenders in Chiefs' Week 15 Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't get what they wanted in Week 15, as they fell short to the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-13. While the offense didn't do enough to get the job done, the defense played hard enough that in any other game, allowing 16 points should have been enough to win.

Rather than talking about the offense, we dove into the top five Chiefs defenders from the loss, with a little help from Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic feature.

5) Bryan Cook

Earning seven total tackles, which ranked him third in that category, Bryan Cook displayed heart throughout the whole game. While the Chiefs have nothing to fight for championship-wise, Cook hits free agency at season's end, meaning he should want to excel these last three games.

PFF gave Cook an overall grade of 70.1 for his efforts, as his best area defensively came in his run defense, earning a 69.5 overall grade in that department.

4. Chris Jones

The leader of the Chiefs' defense made sure he stepped up to the challenge against their AFC West division rivals. In 42 defensive snaps played, Jones had two quarterback hits, as his size was enough to make his way onto PFF's list.

According to PFF, Jones earned an overall grade of 72.4, as his pass rush grade was easily the best area of his game, bringing home an 83.5.

3. Charles Omenihu

Despite these players not ranking high in the total tackle department, their impact was much more than bringing guys down. Omenihu had himself a strong game, collected 1.5 quarterback sacks and hitting the quarterback three times.

PFF gave Omenihu an overall grade of 73.7, as his best specific area grade was his pass rush, bringing in a 76.5.

2. Jaylen Watson

Two and one could be interchangeable, but regardless, Watson continues to prove why he's set to get paid this offseason. Earning an overall grade of 78.2, Watson was consistent all across the board: 72.9 run defense grade, 78.9 tackling grade, 72.4 pass rush grade, and a 74.4 coverage grade.

1. Ashton Gillotte

While the rookie had a slightly better overall score than Watson, his time on the field is the reason the two could be interchangeable. Regardless, Gillotte showed promising signs that he can add to this Chiefs defense one day and do so consistently.

Bringing in his first career NFL interception as well as collecting a half sack, Gillotte earned the top overall grade with a 78.3.

