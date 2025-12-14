Where Chiefs Defense Must Step Up Against Chargers

If the Kansas City Chiefs want to keep their slim playoff chances alive this season, they are going to have to pull off this game today against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

It is not going to be easy, and these games are always the hardest ones because this division is always battling it out with each other. The Chiefs come into this game under .500 and looking to win and at least spoil the Chargers' good season. The Chiefs are looking to end their losing streak.

The Chargers got the best of the Chiefs in Week 1, when they played in Brazil. That one was a close battle as well, and do not expect anything different in this one. The Chiefs will have their chance to win this game, but if they want to do that, they will need to execute more on both sides of the ball and limit the turnovers.

They will also have to come up with key plays and make the plays when they have the chance to. Last week, we saw a lot of plays that usually get made, not being made.

Chiefs Defense Must Step UP Against Chargers

The Chiefs will win this game if the defense plays the way we are used to seeing at this time of the season. It is not going to be easy because of the quarterback they are facing in Justin Herbert, but he is a little banged up, and the Chiefs could get to him and make him feel uncomfortable all game long. The Chiefs' defense has to make him feel the pressure and keep the pressure on him. Do not let him settle in and make sure when he does go down, that it is not easy.

The front four of the Chiefs will play a major role. We know what star defensive tackle Chris Jones is going to give this Chiefs defense. Another defensive player on the line must step up and get after the Chargers' offense as well. It cannot be a one-man show or blitzing by sending more than five at a time. If they could mix it up and pressure with four, then that opens more for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Settling up the offense would be something this Chiefs would want to do today. Causing turnovers will give them a great chance to win this game. And we seen over the last few weeks, that the Charger are turning over the ball.

