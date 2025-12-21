All Eyes on These Chiefs Rookies vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs might not have a lot riding on today's game in terms of getting into the playoffs, but there is still a reason for them to give it their all. Especially the younger players on the roster.

While Travis Kelce said he would play the final three games of the season, several veterans have been ruled out for the contest against the Tennessee Titans. Which means that several rookies will get the chance to shine with nothing to lose and everything to prove. If all goes well, the Chiefs' future could still be bright for 2026.

Rashee Rice has been ruled out, along with Tyquan Thornton, which allows rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals to get extra reps, as he looks to prove he belongs in the National Football League. Royals had been compared to Rice all offseason; it would be the cherry on top if he displays similar traits in a real game.

Additionally, veteran linebacker Drue Tranquill has been ruled out as well for Week 16 and the rest of the season, hitting the IR. His injury reserve placement will allow rookie linebacker Jeffrey Bassa to show what he's got. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has nothing but confidence in the Oregon product.

Spags' Thoughts

"I have a lot of confidence in Jeff (Bassa). I was talking to him the other day. The growth process as a weakside linebacker is just in walkthroughs now. We haven’t seen him in a game, haven’t seen him since preseason, but I’m real hopeful for Jeff going forward," Spagnuolo said on Dec 18.

Spagnuolo also revealed his confidence in the improvement he's seen from rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte. Gillotte secured his first NFL interception against the Los Angeles Chargers, as he looks to continue to seize the opportunities given to him.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) brings down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I think he’s on a great trajectory as far as what you want to get out of a rookie, a young guy. He’s around some veterans (who) I think that have been a real big help for him. He’s got some versatility that maybe going forward we can do some different things with him.

"Right now, he’s getting as many reps as we can get him. I’d like to get him more in these next three games because I think he can do some things for us, but I’m real happy with what he’s done so far.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) celebrates a play against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nohl Williams is another rookie who could shine today, as Trent McDuffie has been ruled out . While last week was difficult in production for Williams, he played in 66 total snaps, which marked a career high. All in all, Williams has the debate of being the best rookie for the Chiefs this season.

