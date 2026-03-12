Grading Chiefs Signing of Tyquan Thornton

Wide receiver production was underwhelming last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, as no receiver eclipsed 600 yards, and Travis Kelce led the team with 851 yards on 76 receptions.

While Tyquan Thornton's statistical output in 2025 was not worth writing home about, with 19 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns, the 2022 second-round pick proved to be a sure-handed deep-threat.

Kansas City's passing attack is somewhat of a question mark heading into next season, so retaining the 25-year-old receiver was an under-the-radar signing for the Chiefs.

Chiefs-Thornton Contract Details

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) catches the ball past Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, Kansas City is retaining Thornton on a two-year, $11 million deal. It is a bargain for a pass-catching option who made timely plays, especially early in the season before the Chiefs' offense slowly fell apart, as injuries and miscues began to pile up.

Significance of Keeping Thornton

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrate after a reception against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ambiguity and uncertainty would be accurate descriptors of Kansas City's current receiver depth chart, as Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy , Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Royals are the most notable wideouts on the roster.

Rice is dealing with several off-field allegations, Worthy has struggled to develop into a legitimate pass-catching option who depends on manufactured touches, and Royals simply has not garnered many opportunities since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Thornton is not going to take over the WR1 role in this offense, but he provides depth and reliability to a position group that, for the most part, is lacking in both departments.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media last offseason, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke glowingly of Thornton, going into depth about how impressed he was with the former New England Patriots wide receiver.

"He'd come in and run some of those deeper routes, and I would throw to him a couple times last year, just to see what he had. And you could see that he had juice," Mahomes said. "Getting into OTAs, and then into training camp, he was one of those guys that was down there with me working in Texas. So I knew he was going to be a good football player, but he's even exceeding my expectations. He's stepping up whenever the opportunity has been provided for him."

Grading Chiefs-Thornton Signing

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Retaining Thornton for $5.5 million annually is a steal for Kansas City, which is monumental, considering that the front office still has nearly $20 million to spend in free agency.

Grade: B