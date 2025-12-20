3-Round Mock Draft Gives Chiefs Exactly What They Need

The Kansas City Chiefs have several clear needs that they need to improve on this offseason. Going into Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs' front office needs to be watching their product under a microscope if improvement for 2026 means anything.

Kansas City has fared well in the NFL Draft over the last few seasons, although the 2025 class hasn't yet panned out the way they were hoping for. With the 2026 NFL Draft growing in conversation for the Chiefs, they have clear needs they must improve on, which were highlighted in a recent mock.

According to Pro Football Network's James Fragoza's 3-round mock draft, the Chiefs would add to their offensive line, their offense, and the secondary. Get to know the three prospects who could become Chiefs this spring.

1st Round, Pick 12: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a clear offensive line problem that was once again a sore thumb in their offensive approach. If Patrick Mahomes hadn't gone down to injury, he would have easily set a new career-high in sacks taken this season. But Francis Mauigoa would be an improvement for the future at the tackle position.

"The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely cannot trot out a subpar offensive line following Patrick Mahomes torn ACL. Francis Mauigoa should have no issue cementing either tackle spot, and even if the team prefers their options outside early on, he would be an immediate upgrade at guard," Fragoza wrote.

2nd Round, Pick 43: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a clear need at the running back position, and Jonah Coleman of the Washington Huskies could be an option the Chiefs look at. Collecting 758 rushing yards this season with the Huskies and scoring 15 touchdowns, this kind of addition is what the Chiefs' offense is desperate for.

"Jonah Coleman doesn’t have the jaw-dropping speed or highlight-reel moves, but what he does have is a bulldog build and a relentless motor that wears defenses down. At 5’9″, 228 pounds, he churns out tough yards inside, showing sharp feet, quick cuts, and the contact balance to shake tackles," Fragoza wrote.

3rd Round, Pick 77: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Considering Jaylen Watson becomes a free agent at the end of the year, and Trent McDuffie could elect to move on from Kansas City past 2026, adding a player like D’Angelo Ponds would be a great move for the Chiefs.

D’Angelo Ponds may not have the size (5’9″, 170) you’d expect from a CB1, but he can more than just survive on the outside, similar to Jack Jones. His athletic tools allow him to stay on top of routes, and his processing speed mitigates damage when matched up against towering pass catchers," Fragoza wrote.

