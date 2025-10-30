Potential Chiefs Trade Deadline Acquisitions, Part 1
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we dive into one potential fit for the Chiefs should they look to buy at the trade deadline.
Below is head coach Andy Reid's partial transcript from Oct 29, recapping Week 8 and looking ahead to Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.
OPENING STATEMENT:
“As far as the guys not practicing, Hollywood (Brown) is sick (and) won’t practice. (Isiah) Pacheco with his knee (injury) won’t practice and then Josh (Simmons) will be out. Other than that, everybody is going to go (and) Trey (Smith) is going to give it a whirl. He did the walk through this morning, so we’ll just see how he does. Look forward to the challenge of playing Buffalo."
"We know they’re a good football team. There’s a lot of history between the two teams over the last few years and it’s been a good battle every time that we have an opportunity to play each other. (Bills Head Coach) Sean (McDermott) does a great job with that crew, and he has a solid – very good coaching staff and good players. So, we have to have a good week of preparation going forward here.”
Q: How do you handle trade discussions with Brett Veach?
REID: “(General Manager) Brett (Veach) does all of that. If he gets to a point where something is up and he feels comfortable about it, then he hits me up on it. He takes care of all of that. Those guys – you know how Brett is wired so he’s endlessly looking for people and trying to bring people on to make us better. That’s how he goes about it.”
Q: Do you envision Isiah Pacheco’s injury as long term or just week-to-week evaluation?
REID: “I don’t think so. We’ll just see how he (Isiah Pacheco) is moving around. (He’s) a tough kid (and)
there was a point there where he wanted to go back in, and I wouldn’t let him. But that’s how he’s wired, you’d have to cut his leg off to stop him (chuckles).”
Q: Was Patrick Mahomes’ interception he threw on the back shoulder a part of him trusting the receivers and being more aggressive?
REID: “Yeah, I’d probably saying the trusting part. He’s (Patrick Mahomes) got to trust that the guys will make that play. It didn’t work out for Hollywood (Brown) there, or Pat but that’s something that we’ve seen him do in practice and done in practice. We’ve had a couple in games – back shoulder throws. I’d tell you I would put more on the trust on the guys than anything.”
