Trading Trent McDuffie Can Pay Off Big-Time for the Chiefs

It's not common for a team to trade away one of its best defensive players and be called a winner, but the Kansas City Chiefs have become the exception. Brett Veach was able to get a first-round pick out of an expiring contract, and that's some impressive firepower at the Chiefs' disposal in the draft.

Trent McDuffie is now a part of the Los Angeles Rams, a team in the NFC West. If the Chiefs were going to trade away one of the top ten corners in the NFL, it had to be to a team that wasn't going to pose a threat to them in the AFC. How can this trade age like wine for the Chiefs?

Rolling the Dice

TRADE: Chiefs expected to trade CB Trent McDuffie to Rams in exchange for the Rams first-round pick (No. 29), fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and 2027 third-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/0EX8rsFbvU — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2026

This is an impressive draft haul for a player who will soon need a contract extension, one the Chiefs couldn't have afforded. This was a proactive decision made by Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs' front office to maximize the value of a player who could've netted them nothing if they kept him on their team next season.

However, by trading him, they rid themselves of that commitment and continue to save/free up cap space to approach this offseason with as much ammunition as possible. They missed the playoffs last season. That must've lit a fire underneath them and showed them that they aren't invincible. They can't keep relying on Patrick Mahomes ' greatness to carry them through the regular and postseason.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It may seem like an oxymoron to get rid of a player like McDuffie and improve, but the reason why this works is that it allows the Chiefs to get younger and cheaper. Their star regression has been put on full display, with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones being a shell of their former selves. That regression didn't stop at McDuffie.

He made game-altering plays for them last season, but he also uncharacteristically got bullied by bigger receivers. Specifically, AJ Brown and Courtland Sutton had big plays against him in 2025, in games where if the Chiefs had won, they could've sneaked into the playoffs.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It's impossible to say who won or lost this trade until the Chiefs make their selections with the Rams draft picks, but it's not hard to see how this move could end up helping the Chiefs in the future. This trade allows them to focus on Jaylen Watson, who also needs an extension, and a chance to draft another star in their secondary on a rookie-scale deal.