Why the Chiefs Should Feel Optimistic Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a decline like no other team in the NFL last season. They have been a lock to make the playoffs for the last decade, but it all came crashing down on them due to an aging roster and injuries.

Their woeful season netted them a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , so there's at least some solace Chiefs Kingdom can take away from last season. Missing the playoffs two seasons in a row would be the final nail in the coffin for their dynasty, so they have to avoid that at all costs. Why should they be feeling confident heading into next season about their chances of bouncing back?

2026 Bold Predictions

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Eric Williams writes for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his bold predictions for next season. One of them was that the Chiefs would return to playoff form and even make it back to the Super Bowl.

"Make way for the Patrick Mahomes revenge tour. The three-time Super Bowl champ should be properly motivated after suffering a season-ending knee injury and not reaching the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career", said Williams.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It isn't confirmed that Patrick Mahomes will be ready by the time next season kicks off, but he's made remarkable progress after his surgery. Even if he isn't ready for their season-opener, he will be ready to suit up at some point next season.

The Chiefs have already begun to give Mahomes everything he needs to bounce back successfully, including bringing back the offensive coordinator he found the most success with, Eric Bieniemy . That should help boost their passing attack, and they can further help their offense if they find a new running back to improve their rushing attack.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will restock the roster, Mahomes' best friend Travis Kelce returns, and the Chiefs get their mojo back. But the key for Kansas City will be Mahomes coming back healthy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo getting his unit to play at an elite level again, as he did during the time the Chiefs advanced to three straight Super Bowls".

If the Seattle Seahawks winning the Super Bowl has taught the NFL world anything, it's that an elite defense is a prerequisite to being considered a contender. Steve Spagnuolo has been great throughout his career, but just like the rest of the Chiefs, saw a bit of regression in 2025. He needs the Chiefs' defense to get back into form if they want a chance at making it to another Super Bowl.

