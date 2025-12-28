The Biggest Questions Facing the Chiefs' Roster This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will need to change things this offseason with this team if they want to get back to what they do best, and that is compete for Super Bowls. It is not going to happen for the Chiefs this season because they will be missing the playoffs.

That is something that will go down as the most shocking thing that happen this season. Many believe that the Chiefs were going to have a down season but not one that the saw the Chiefs miss the playoffs all together.

The Chiefs will now go into the upcoming offseason knowing they have to add something and improve. The Chiefs will have an advantage over all the playoff teams because they will get a full offseason to get it together and put the best team together for the 2026 season.

The offseason will be a different one, but it could be the best for the Chiefs in a long time. For nearly the last decade, the Chiefs have been getting a late start to the offseason because of all the playoff runs.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will have a few things they have to figure out with some current players, and that might be how they go about bringing in new players or letting some go. The most important thing that the Chiefs will do is make sure that quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovers the best we can and make sure he is not out there until he is 100 percent. The Chiefs will also have to wait on the decision their legendary tight end, Travis Kelce, will make. Will Kelce retire or come back for another season?

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs Need an Identity

"The Kansas City Chiefs' strengths, Big Red absolutely. Andy Reid, strength. Spagnuolo, strength. Patrick Mahomes, strength. Xavier Worthy, strength. A lot of strengths on that team," said former NFL quarterback Derek Carr on Home Grown Podcast. "The problem, which is a need, kept coming up, and that is the offensive line. It is really a shame to have that quarterback and for that to ever be a question. In my opinion."

"My need for them is an identity. Is it the run-pass option? Is it under center run? Under center boot? I saw it all. Now you could do it all, but what is your bread and butter?

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"What was crazy for me for the Chiefs, when they got Rashee Rice back, was that they were not going to lose," said former NFL quarterback David Carr.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)