Sweet 17: The ‘Winning Plays’ Chiefs Made to Save Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following a crushing loss eight weeks ago in Jacksonville, Patrick Mahomes said a lack of “winning plays” were the reason the Chiefs weren’t winning close games.

They got 17 of them to save their season in a 23-20 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday. In addition to Harrison Butker’s perfect effort on five field goals, Kansas City got clutch effort from all areas of the team, including a genius timeout by Andy Reid.

Three of those five field goals came after marathon first-half drives -- 17 plays, 64 yards, 8:20; 13 plays, 48 yards, 8:12; 10 plays, 81 yards, 1:34 – so the fact that Butker helped the Chiefs go into halftime trailing only 14-9 was quietly significant.

2Q: The Reid timeout to set up Hunt’s first down

Credit Reid with a timeout to keep the Chiefs in the game, allowing Kareem Hunt a minute to catch his breath and set his mind. With 6:32 before halftime, facing a humongous fourth-and-1 at their own 43-yard line, Hunt barely squeezed past the sticks to prevent the Colts from taking over with a short field.

2Q: The Watson pass breakup followed by pure Arrowhead noise

After Butker’s field goal, on the ensuing Colts possession, Jaylen Watson broke up a third-and-1 pass. Then, Indianapolis lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 40-yard line with 1:50 left before intermission, but the Arrowhead crowd and great Chiefs discipline on a Daniel Jones hardcount forced a delay of game penalty and punt.

2Q: Kareem Hunt’s drive starter:

In a two-minute drill backed up at the Kansas City 15-yard line, Matt Nagy called an impressive play to kick start the drive, and the Chiefs got impressive execution. Hunt showed great patience waiting for his blocks – from Travis Kelce, Jawaan Taylor and pulling guard Kingsley Suamataia – then broke three tackles on his way to an 18-yard gain.

3Q: Chris Jones says hello to Daniel Jones

Joe Cullen said last week that Chris Jones usually wins one-on-one, when not double-teamed. That’s exactly what happened on a critical third down inside the red zone. Jones immediately beat guard Matt Goncalves to rush Daniel Jones into a quick incompletion, and the Colts had to settle for a field goal, keeping the game within the Chiefs’ reach at 17-9.

3Q: Twin touchdown-saving tackles

Late in the third quarter, Bryan Cook and Trent McDuffie may have saved the Chiefs’ season. First, Cook made a touchdown-saving tackle on Jonathan Taylor’s 27-yard carry. Four plays later, McDuffie made a courageous tackle on 6-5, 256-pound Tyler Warren to save another touchdown. A touchdown on either of those plays – respectively from the Colts’ best two playmakers -- arguably would’ve won the game for Indianapolis.

3Q: Chiefs, Jones end Colts’ 31-drive streak

Three plays after McDuffie’s stop, Chris Jones again beat Goncalves to hurry Daniel Jones on a critical third-down incompletion, from the 7-yard line. Indianapolis took a 20-9 lead on another red-zone stop. It marked the first time all year a defense had held the Colts out of end zone on a goal-to-go situation. The Indianapolis streak was 31 straight touchdowns on goal-to-go possession, dating to 2024.

4Q: Another Arrowhead assist and … Spags

Kareem Hunt hadn’t lost a fumble since his first NFL game eight years ago. But after the Colts broke that streak deep in Indianapolis territory, the Chiefs rose up. Chris Jones riled up the crowd, Chris Roland-Wallace on his corner blitz deflected a Daniel Jones pass, and on third down Steve Spagnuolo sent both Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton to force another incompletion. After the punt, Kansas City took over at its own 39.

4Q: Hunt goes body surfing for six – and Rice secures critical two

Up to that point the most important drive of the game, Mahomes refused to fold. He missed on each of his deep shots but was perfect underneath, something Nagy identified as an area for improvement last week. Thanks to a third-down catch by Rice, Hollywood Brown’s nifty footwork to sneak past Sauce Gardner for a first down, and two big-time scrambles by Mahomes, the Chiefs moved to the Colts’ 2-yard line.

Mahomes fired a perfect strike to Rice, who dropped two passes last week. This time, Rice secured the grab to bring the Chiefs within a field goal.

4Q: Rice to rescue

After Spagnuolo successfully pressures the Colts into another three-and-out, the Chiefs again faced a do-or-die situation, this time with four-and-a-half minutes left. Following a controversial offensive pass interference on Kelce, the Chiefs had second-and-13 from their own 3-yard line. Mahomes found Rice over the middle for 47 yards. Incredibly, they were do-or-die again only four plays later. On fourth-and-3 from the Colts’ 43, Mahomes found – who else – Rice, this time for 19 yards, setting up Butker’s field goal to force overtime.

And credit the young receiver for making an important adjustment to the pass. Without it, the Chiefs’ playoff hopes would be in the gutter.

It was the exact situation Mahomes rued last week after the loss at Denver, the ball in his hands with four minutes left and a chance to come away with critical points. This time, Mahomes delivered.

OT: Colts’ fateful decision, then Tranquill, Worthy and Rice

Indianapolis apparently didn’t learn from the 49ers’ decision to take the ball on the overtime coin toss in Super Bowl 58. The Colts opted to receive the overtime kickoff, rather than play defense. Drue Tranquill made them pay. He broke through a block and combined with Chris Jones to throw Taylor for a 1-yard loss and force a punt.

The Chiefs began at their own 10-yard line but because of the Colts’ decision knew they only needed a field goal to win. Keep in mind, Kansas City hadn’t held a lead all day.

Lou Anarumo sent a safety blitz on third-and-7 from the Chiefs’ 24-yard line. Knowing he had Xavier Worthy one-on-one to his left, Mahomes stood in the pocket to absorb the hit and completed a 31-yard pass to Worthy – a perfect touch pass. The Chiefs, at the edge of Butker’s field-goal range, then found Rice again. Hobbled by a hamstring pull, Rice caught a 22-yard pass to all but seal a gritty win for Kansas City.

