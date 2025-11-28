Bad Day Got Much Worse for Chiefs Due to Latest Injury

ARLINGTON, Texas – Josh Simmons left Thursday’s game so quickly that few noticed he was gone. Wanya Morris ran on the field with a host of other routine substitutions.

However, Simmons left and didn’t return. And in brutal news for Kansas City, the starting left tackle now may not return this season.

Insider Ian Rapoport said Thursday night that the rookie not only dislocated his wrist but also fractured it.

Simmons left during the middle of a third-quarter drive and went directly to the locker room, presumably to undergo X-rays. Only minutes after announcing him as questionable, the Chiefs quickly ruled him out.

Rapoport said Simmons left AT&T Stadium in a cast and is scheduled for an MRI in Kansas City on Friday.

Why Chiefs can't simply plug in Jaylon Moore

Earlier this season, the Chiefs missed Simmons but held up well over his four-game absence, when the first-round selection had to leave the team for personal reasons and be with his family. Kansas City was 3-1 in that stretch with Jaylon Moore as its starting left tackle.

The problem now is that not only did Simmons sustain a significant injury on Thursday, so did starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The veteran departed just before halftime on Thursday with a what Andy Reid said after the game was a strained triceps. Moore replaced Taylor at right tackle over the final two quarters.

In fact, over the final 18 minutes Thursday, three of the Chiefs’ five offensive linemen were backups, including Mike Caliendo, who started at right guard for an injured Trey Smith.

“They battled, man,” said Patrick Mahomes after the game. “That’s a hard thing to do on a short week, to come against a good defensive line, one that can rush the passer from all five positions.

“And they did a good job battling, when their number was called. And so, hopefully we can get some of these guys back and get them healthy over this extended week that we have, but I have confidence in those guys stepping in to play if need to be.”

Smith also could be out indefinitely

Smith’s ankle is reportedly sprained in two places and expected to keep him out at least through the Chiefs’ next game, next Sunday night against Houston.

“Yeah, listen,” Reid said, “we go next man up and try to make it work. Our pass game was a little off. He had to move around quite a bit, but the guys battled. They did the best they could. That’s a good defensive front. Just off on timing a little bit, but Pat still made some great plays.”

