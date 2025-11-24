Why Trey Smith's Injury Is Ominous Development for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Remarkably healthy all season, the Chiefs picked the wrong time to catch the injury bug.

Kansas City (6-5) got a critical win, 23-20 in overtime against a solid Colts team on Sunday, but there was a cost. Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith reportedly sprained his ankle in two places after getting rolled up from behind during a second-quarter run.

#Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith is dealing both high- and low-ankle sprains, sources say. Smith is expected to miss some time, including likely against the #Cowboys on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/uIor4ssURm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2025

Mike Caliendo is next man up

His starting right guard, Smith was the first player Andy Reid mentioned while listing injuries after the game. The head coach also credited Mike Caliendo with helping the Chiefs secure a win.

“As far as the injuries go, Trey Smith hurt his ankle. Caliendo came in and did a nice job for him, but we'll see how it is as days go forward.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As those days go forward, the Chiefs aren’t expected to have Smith – beginning with an interconference Thanksgiving showdown in three days (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). And after that, Caliendo might be in line to start for the foreseeable future.

High-ankle sprains alone generally take multiple weeks to heal, and Smith has both high and low sprains. The seriousness of his injury became apparent after Smith attempted to return to Sunday’s game, with a heavily retaped ankle, but was declared out at halftime.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammate Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunt wasn't the same player after Smith left

With Smith on the field, the Chiefs thrived in the run game over the first two quarters Sunday. Kareem Hunt had 50 yards on 11 carries (4.5 avg.) and a 63.6-percent rushing success rate in that first half. But after Smith left, Hunt’s success rate according to Next Gen Stats dropped to 36.8 percent. He averaged just 2.8 yards per carry after halftime.

But Kansas City committed to the run and that helped open up the offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“One-hundred percent,” he said after passing for a season-best 352 yards. “Whenever you’re able to run the football like that, it makes defenses come up and then you can hit some of these deeper throws down the field, like we did at the end there. It’s something that we have to continue to get better at. It’s a short week. We have to learn from this film and move on quickly, but I’m glad that we were able to get a win going into this short week.”

And at the end of the short week – Thursday – two staunch Cowboys defensive tackles will be waiting for Caliendo, center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia, in his first season at that position.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark (95) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Since Aug. 28, when the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay, Dallas has acquired a pair of stellar interior defensive linemen. They got Kenny Clark from the Packers in that blockbuster deal, then landed Quinnen Williams in a trade-deadline deal from the Jets three weeks ago.

Since acquiring Williams, the Cowboys have played extremely well against the run, shutting down Saquon Barkley in Sunday’s dramatic comeback win over Philadelphia.

It's a small sample size, but in two games since a busy trade deadline headlined by trading for DT Quinnen Williams, the Cowboys run defense has allowed 30 carries for 90 rushing yards.



Just 1 of those 30 runs has gone for 10+ yards. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 24, 2025

Hunt, meanwhile, recorded a career-high 30 carries in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis. It was the Chiefs’ first 100-yard game of the year (104 yards) and the veteran’s first since an overtime win over Tampa Bay in Week 9 last season. Hunt has rushing touchdowns in four straight games, the NFL’s second-longest active streak.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Caliendo is a strong replacement, however. Not only has he filled in admirably for Smith this season -- playing most of the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders in Week 8 and the full game in Smith’s place in Week 9 – he also started the final six games at left guard in 2024, including Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs have full trust in the veteran lineman.

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be left out in the cold. Catch the best in-depth info from your beloved team and register for our FREE newsletter, fresh in your inbox every day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.