5 Immediate Reactions to Chiefs’ Addition of DeMarco Murray

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid just made arguably his most important hire this offseason. According to multiple reports, DeMarco Murray is Kansas City’s new running backs coach.

A former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Murray is joining the Chiefs from his alma mater. He spent the last six seasons (2020-25) at Oklahoma.

Instant credibility

Brashard Smith is the only running back under contract for 2026. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Dameon Pierce are set to become free agents next month. But whether the Chiefs add a free agent like Breece Hall, draft a rookie like Jeremiyah Love or add anyone else, Murray provides immediate buy-in.

In addition to that 2014 Offensive Player of the Year honor with the Cowboys, Murray was an All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler during his seven-year NFL career. In 99 games, Murray racked up 7,145 yards and 49 touchdowns on 1,604 carries (4.5 avg.).

Murray’s best season was 2014, the only time Andy Reid and Travis Kelce missed the playoffs in Kansas City prior to 2025. That year, he led the league in carries (392), rushing yards (1,845), rushing touchdowns (13), average yards per game (115.3), touches (449) and scrimmage yards (2,261). Murray also played for the Cowboys and Titans during his career.

Difficult decision

Reid wasn’t the first NFL head coach to recruit Murray as hard as Murray recruits players to Oklahoma. But despite a 6-11 season in 2025, the Chiefs are still the brides, not bridesmaids. Murray coached under Lincoln Riley, Bob Stoops and Brent Venables at OU, including the Sooners’ best season during Murray’s coaching tenure, 2025.

This past season, Oklahoma finished 10-3 and made the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff – a loss to Alabama.

Murray’s backs have consistently placed in national rankings in both yards and average per carry. His best pupil to date is Rhamondre Stevenson, who just helped New England to the Super Bowl. Under Murray in 2020, Stevenson averaged 110.8 yards per game (665 in six games during Covid-shortened season).

The Cotton Bowl offensive MVP, Stevenson averaged 10.3 per attempt (18 carries, 186 yards) in a game that helped him become the Patriots’ fourth-round selection in 2021.

Reid corrects mistake

Todd Pinkston was a solid wide receiver during his Eagles playing career under Reid, and a high-character presence. But he was not an NFL running backs coach. The best evidence of that fact is the Chiefs’ No. 25 NFL ranking in combined average yards per carry (4.15) over the last three years.

Despite no prior experience coaching running backs, Reid put Pinkston in charge of that position with the Chiefs in 2023. Pinkston replaced former NFL running back Greg Lewis, who teamed with then-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to put Kansas City eighth in the NFL with a 4.63-yard rushing average from 2021-22.

Bieniemy is back with the Chiefs, and now Murray is back in the NFL.

Deland McCullough never materialized

Reid reportedly sought Lewis’ predecessor as Chiefs running backs coach, Deland McCullough. But the former Chiefs assistant was a non-starter. McCullough, who holds the same position with the Raiders, was Love’s position coach at Notre Dame.

Las Vegas likely denied or ghosted the Chiefs’ request to interview McCullough. And after the Raiders officially made Super Bowl winner Klint Kubiak their new head coach, McCullough appears ready to remain with Ashton Jeanty and the Chiefs’ division rival.

Chiefs ties

Murray has plenty of Sooners to welcome him to Kansas City. While Murray was putting a ribbon on his own highly decorated playing career, James Winchester was his teammate in Norman. The Chiefs’ long-snapper, Winchester is a free agent but expected to return.

Kansas City’s best offensive player in 2025, two-time All-Pro Creed Humphrey, was Oklahoma’s center before entering the NFL. Humphrey blocked for Stevenson in Murray’s first year coaching with the Sooners, 2020.

Rising edge rusher Ethan Downs, who joined the Chiefs this past season, also played at Oklahoma during Murray’s coaching tenure.

