Chiefs Banged Up Big-Time Entering Short-Week Clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Jones said he was going to begin preparations for Dallas on Sunday night, just hours after Kansas City’s victory over the Colts.

“I'm going to rest a little bit and watch a little film on Dallas,” he said after the win. “I'm gonna watch their game. I think they play at like 3:25 or something like that. I'm gonna watch the game so I can get ahead of the schedule. And we come in tomorrow, watch a little more football and prepare for Dallas.”

Like Kansas City, the Cowboys erased a double-digit deficit to win on a game-ending field goal. And 72 hours before the Chiefs (6-5) visit Dallas (5-5-1) on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), both teams released their first injury reports.

Both reports were estimations of what players would’ve done during a normal practice. Each club held a walkthrough to kick off the week’s preparations Monday.

Chiefs practice report

No real surprises popped up among the 10 players Kansas City listed. Tight end Noah Gray (concussion) and guard Trey Smith (ankle) were the only two players listed as did not participate.

With the Chiefs down 20-17 and less than four minutes in regulation, Gray made a fantastic catch, holding onto the ball despite a shot to the head. The play set up the game-changing fourth-and-3 conversion from Patrick Mahomes to Rashee Rice, but Gray went to the locker room and was ruled out. Travis Kelce helped him off the field.

Smith got rolled up on in the second quarter and actually returned to the game but was ruled out at halftime. Insider Ian Rapoport said Monday Smith sprained his ankle in two places – an ominous development for Kansas City -- and is expected to miss time. Neither Smith nor Gray are expected to play in Dallas.

Meanwhile, three Chiefs starters were estimated as limited on Monday, including a pair of wide receivers. Both players fought through their injuries in Sunday’s win and wound up making monumental plays.

Rice (hamstring) caught that fourth-down conversion on the play following Gray’s injury. Earlier in the same clutch drive, he exploded for 47 yards to go over 100 on the day. Rice also registered a 21-catch in overtime to give Harrison Butker a chip-shot field goal to win it – all while battling a hamstring pull.

Worthy made a crucial reception as well, despite fighting an ankle injury all week. The receiver limped off the field early in the third quarter but returned to the game and was available in overtime when Mahomes needed him. On third-and-7 in the extra period, Mahomes stood in the pocket, blasted on a safety blitz, and lofted a touch pass to Worthy for 30 yards.

Before Rice and Kareem Hunt made Butker’s kick much closer, Worthy’s catch was the first real sign that the Chiefs were likely to win the game. They spent zero clock time in the lead, their first advantage coming on that overtime field goal.

Linebacker Leo Chenal, who played just 53 percent of snaps on Sunday, also was listed as limited with a knee injury for Monday’s estimation.

Among five players listed as full was Mahomes, who also showed a limp during the game but didn’t miss a snap. The Chiefs listed the quarterback with a groin injury.

FWIW, Patrick Mahomes kind of hobbled off the field, appearing to show some pain, perhaps in the groin or lower body. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 23, 2025

Dallas update

Several big names showed up on the Cowboys’ Monday estimation. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) is a concern entering the week. Not only did he not take part in the walkthrough Monday but also wasn’t expected to be available for the Tuesday practice, the coach said.

Meanwhile, wide receiver George Pickens (knee/calf) also was listed as did not participate on Monday. A key reason why the Cowboys beat the Eagles on Sunday, Pickens had 146 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

