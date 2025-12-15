How Brady, Mahomes Eerily Following Similar NFL Paths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Whether Drake Maye against Bo Nix, Josh Allen against Trevor Lawrence, or any other quarterback combination – there’s one thing it won’t have.

For the first time since 2010, the AFC championship game will include neither Tom Brady nor Patrick Mahomes. For the first time since 2017, that title game will not include the Chiefs.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For the first time since 2021, the Super Bowl will not include Mahomes. And for the first time since 2014, the playoffs have denied Kansas City an invitation.

And while experts debate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl window, especially in light of Mahomes’ season-ending knee injury, there are a few eerie comparisons between the Chiefs’ quarterback and Brady.

Aug 7, 2008; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with wide receiver Randy Moss (81) on the side line in the first quarter of the pre-season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Year 9

Both quarterbacks played one game during their respective rookie seasons, Brady in 2000 and Mahomes in 2017. And both quarterbacks sustained season-ending knee injuries in their ninth NFL campaigns.

For Brady, it came midway through the first quarter of the 2008 season opener, ironically against the Chiefs. Kansas City’s Bernard Pollard hit Brady and tore the quarterback’s left ACL, ending his season before it really began.

Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee late in the Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Chargers. While rolling to his right, the knee landed awkwardly on the Arrowhead Stadium turf while Da’Shawn Hand tried to bring him down.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) takes a knee following an injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Similar ages

Brady was 31 years and 34 days old when he sustained his knee injury in 2008. Mahomes on Sunday was 30 years and 87 days old.

Both missed playoffs

Brady and Patriots had won three Super Bowls and gone to four over a seven-year span from 2001-07, until his injury. While they made a valiant effort behind Matt Cassel – a future Chiefs quarterback – the Patriots finished 11-5 and barely missed the postseason in 2008.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to five Super Bowl berths over a six-year span, winning three. Until 2025, he’d never experienced an NFL season without a playoff berth.

Dec 21, 2008; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel (16) makes a call in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 47-7. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

At the time of their injuries

Mahomes is 95-31 (.754) as a regular-season starter. At the time of Brady’s injury, he was 87-26 (.770). Mahomes has a 100.8 career passer rating. Brady had a 92.9 mark. Mahomes has two NFL MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs. Brady had one NFL MVP and two Super Bowl MVPs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s next for Mahomes

If Mahomes can find inspiration in Brady’s comeback, the Chiefs have an astoundingly bright future. That’s because Brady won four of his seven Super Bowls after the 2008 knee injury.

Brady returned from ACL surgery and never again missed the playoffs, finishing his career with 14 consecutive trips to the postseason. His actual recovery back in 2008 reportedly required follow-up procedures caused by an infection after Brady removed his brace too early. Still, Brady’s rehabilitation exceeded expectations of experts.

And no one questions whether Mahomes will attack his recovery in a similar fashion.

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

